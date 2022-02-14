ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Dating Apps | Think before you swipe!

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Meghna Mahambrey founded "Spark - Relationship...

www.10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Codecademy

Sick Of Swiping? Here’s How To Code Your Own Dating App

If you’re single and swiping on a dating app, it’s romantic to think that fate will lead you to a potential partner — and while that might be true, it’s also a matter of code. Since OkCupid and Tinder came on the scene in the early...
CELL PHONES
Collegiate Times

Dating apps can impair self-confidence with a single swipe

It’s that time of the year again where grocery stores are stacked with heart-shaped chocolates and teddy bears stitched with “I Love You” or “Be My Valentine.” But don’t get your hopes up –– these gifts are primarily for people that are happily in love, but for those who are not, Tinder and other dating apps are always there for you, whether you like it or not.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why Dating Apps May Be Keeping You Single

Dating algorithms have capitalized on turning dating itself into an addicting game that is low cost and high reward. Algorithms can foster connections when used with thoughtful intention and openness to differences. Successful relationships are often not built on similarities but rather on the capacity to tolerate and reconcile differences.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Voices: I’ve been impulsive like the Tinder Swindler’s victims – now I’m breaking up with dating apps

You’d be forgiven if you never wanted to go on another date after watching The Tinder Swindler, the new Netflix documentary. It follows the story of fraudster Simon Leviev, who conned multiple women out of millions through dating apps.According to The Times of Israel, Leviev is believed to have swindled an estimated $10m from victims across the world between 2017 and 2019 alone. Leviev has become a kind of celebrity scammer in his own right, with his Instagram account reaching 100,000 followers by the time the show aired.It’s a maddening watch, but sadly all too familiar a story. According to...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Smart Phone
columbiachronicle.com

Swiping in the city: Columbia students weigh in on dating apps during the pandemic

As Generation Z college students battle social anxiety, isolation and fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus, meeting new people has become everything but the college experience our parents still reminisce about. Because of this, many have resorted to swiping left and right to meet partners, casual hookups or new friends online.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
12tomatoes.com

New Dating App Lets You Swipe For Love And A Free Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

In this day and age, most single people don’t take to bars or clubs to meet people like they used to. Instead, a lot of people prefer to go online. There are so many dating apps out there to make searching for your soulmate that bit more convenient. Just upload a few cute pictures and you can start swiping from the comfort of your home.
CELL PHONES
Technician Online

So you think you can date? What students have to say about dating in college

Along with challenging schoolwork, applying for jobs and internships, getting involved in extracurricular activities and maintaining an active social life, college students must also navigate dating. For many, college is the time to find someone you like, spend time together and create a lasting relationship. However, that’s much easier said...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Island Packet Online

Don’t swipe right: Crypto scams target dating app users, watchdog warns. What to know

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and scammers are out to break hearts — and wallets, a consumer watchdog group warns. The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to watch out for cryptocurrency scams targeting romantic hopefuls on Tinder and other dating apps. It’s the latest in a bag of tricks fraudsters are using to swindle online users in search of love.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theregister.com

Swipe left: Snoops use dating apps to hook sources, says Australian Five Eyes boss

Nations running online foreign influence campaigns have turned to dating apps to recruit people privy to sensitive information, according to the director general of the Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the nation's security agency directed against external threats and a key partner in the Five Eyes security alliance. "In...
TECHNOLOGY
Andre Oentoro

10 Questions You Should Ask an App Developer Before Hiring Them

Digitization is the need of modern businesses, and customized web and mobile apps are the need of the hour. However, not all businesses know all about app development. This doesn’t mean that turning a blind eye to apps and their associated benefits us the right thing. Do you know that more than 142.9 billion apps and games were downloaded in 2020?
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

'Wordle' clone tops App Store games chart, but it isn't what you think [u]

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — What appears to be a "Wordle" clone has become the top downloaded free game in theApp Store, though the app actually predates the viral version of the game.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy