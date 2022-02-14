10 Vintage Book Series From The ’90s To Read This Year

Like many others during the pandemic, I was left with a lot of time on my hands once SLHS transitioned to virtual school and the rest of the world locked down. As most did in my generation, I turned to the comfort of the internet, where I was met with an oversaturation of content. In the muddled mess of my internet browsing, I discovered a section of TikTok that focused on everything literary. Recommendations, reviews, book to movie adaptations – if it was related to reading, it was on my For You Page. I was an avid reader for many years, but somewhere between transitioning from elementary to middle school (perhaps not so coincidentally the same time I got my first phone) my voracious book appetite was curbed. The surge in book related content online allowed me to rediscover my love for reading, and I read some of the best books of my life in 2021. Here are my top picks and recommendations from the past year:

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO