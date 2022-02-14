ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compromise Bill Reached on Mobile Home Protections

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) Lawmakers working on protections for mobile home residents say they have reached a bipartisan compromise. The bill would require notices of rent and utility increases be provided sooner and it would offer some protection from retaliation by mobile home park owners. It would not limit rent hikes. Republican Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says he’d hoped for more — but this version has the support of mobile home park owners and is likely to pass the House. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville says there are several good things in this legislation — and a lot of good things that are not — which he says is the nature of compromise.

Opponents of Eminent Domain Seeking Protection from Iowa Lawmakers

(Des Moines, IA) — Several landowners testified at a hearing on an eminent domain bill at the State Capitol Tuesday. They asked lawmakers to protect their land from companies that want to build carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa. Dan Tronchetti of Paton says he and his wife have been farmers for more than 40 years and now pipeline company Summit Carbon is telling them they don’t have property rights — and they might as well sign a voluntary easement. A Senate panel advanced a bill that would take away the Iowa Utilities Board’s ability to grant eminent domain rights to private companies. But the senators who moved it forward said the bill will need changes.
Bill to Allow Commutation Requests from Some Prisoners More Often

(Des Moines, IA) — A House panel has advanced a bipartisan bill to change Iowa’s process for considering commutation requests from Iowans serving life prison sentences without parole. Current law allows people sentenced to life without parole to apply once a decade for a commutation. The bill would change that to every five years for those who have served at least 35 years. Prisons must now get unanimous support from the board of parole and approval from the governor. The bill would change that to majority support and establish criteria that the board and governor must consider in making that decision.
Iowa to pay $5 million in legal fees in school abuse case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials have agreed to pay a group of attorneys nearly $5 million in a case that showed staff wrongly kept boys at a state-run school in isolation chambers and restraints. The Iowa Appeals Board on Tuesday approved the payment to attorneys for former students of the Iowa Boys State Training School in Eldora. The former students earlier won a lawsuit against the state over their mistreatment. The school houses boys who have committed crimes. During the trial, witnesses testified that students were often kept in isolation for weeks or put in device called “the wrap” that left them immobilized for up to five hours.
Iowa League of Women Voters Wants Election Law Changes Repealed

(Des Moines, IA) — The League of Women Voters of Iowa, along with other groups, have collected five-thousand signatures on petitions asking the Republican-led legislature to repeal recent election law changes. The coalition wants to restore a longer period of early voting and get rid of restrictions that limit who may help older Iowans cast an absentee ballot. The group cites data from low turn-out elections held in 2021 that indicate hundreds of Iowans who tried to vote early couldn’t get an absentee ballot in time, and they warn thousands more will face those obstacles this year and in 2024. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has said the election law changes made a year ago give Iowans even greater confidence as they cast their ballots. During debate last year, Republican Senator Jim Carlin said the changes were made because many in the G-O-P believe the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump.
Ukraine Native Monitors Developments from Iowa

(Ames, IA) — An Iowa State University employee who is a native of Ukraine is monitoring closely the developments in her homeland. Shalika Khindurangala works in the College of Business and says after a lot of discussions she got her mother, father, and brother to come to Iowa for a visit. Khindurangala says she monitors a lot of different news coming from Ukraine — and calls it informational warfare with a lot of fearmongering and a lot of deliberate, intentional articles designed to make sure that people are in constant fear. She says Russia needs to understand they can’t dictate what Ukraine does anymore as they are an independent country with their own agenda.
Grassley Pushes For Passage Of EAGLES Act For School Safety

(Washington, DC) — US Senator Chuck Grassley is pushing for passage of his bill called the EAGLES Act. The Iowa Republican says the measure would expand the role of the US Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center to identify and manage threats from teenagers before they result in more tragic shootings. Seventeen people were killed at a Parkland, Florida high school four years ago today (Tuesday). Under his bill, Grassley says trained professionals would work to identify and manage threats at the high school level before they happen. He says the bill has wide bipartisan support in the US Senate.
Harlan City Council accepts Mayor’s Resignation

(Harlan) Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe is resigning effective March 31. Kolbe plans to seek a seat on the Shelby County Board of Supervisors. While Iowa law allows one to serve simultaneously as Mayor and County Supervisor, he feels it’s appropriate to announce his intention to vacate this position before he begins collecting signatures for candidacy for another office.
Iowa Treasurer Says State May Have Cash for You

(Des Moines, IA) — Inflation is making the dollar not go as far as it used to and that is a good reason for you to be sure you haven’t left any money or property unclaimed. State Treasurer, Michael Fitzgerald, says his office is holding 460 million dollars in assets that belong to others, mostly individuals. But he adds that some of it belong to businesses and to the estates of those no longer living. Last year the state treasurer’s office received 49 million dollars in unclaimed assets. Fitzgerald says their goal is to return every penny, but it comes in so fast they can’t do it. To see if you have unclaimed money or property visit greatiowatreasurehunt.gov.
Iowa Board Of Educational Examiners Backs Emergency Rule On Substitute Teaching

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is proposing an emergency rule to let paraeducators continue to serve as substitute teachers. They have been allowed to sub in multiple classrooms under the governor’s public health emergency proclamation but it expires Tuesday at midnight. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls says many Iowa schools are already facing a shortage and the end of the proclamation will make things much worse. Previously, paraeducators had been working under the direct supervision of a licensed teacher. During the pandemic, they have been allowed to teach alone. A legislative committee is expected to approve the emergency directive Tuesday.
Bill to Ban Transgender Girls from Athletics Advances

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that would limit participation in Iowa girls’ sports to athletes who have female marked on their birth certificate has cleared the House Education Committee. Representative Skyler Wheeler, a Republican from Orange City, says the State of Iowa has a very strong interest to step up and defend girls’ sports and ensure that they have a level playing field. Representative Mary Mascher a Democrat from Iowa City, says the legislature’s job is to protect transgender girls and make sure they’re treated fairly. Mascher and six other Democrats on the committee voted against the bill while all 14 Republicans voted for it — and it is now eligible for debate in the full House.
Providers, Users Of Iowa’s Medical Marijuana Program Increasing

(Des Moines, IA) — The program bureau chief for Iowa’s medical marijuana program says the number of providers and users was up sharply in 2021. Owen Parker says the 16-hundred providers represent an increase of 21 percent. That was driven by a change in the law that expanded who could prescribe medical cannabis. Sales last year topped six-point-two million dollars. Parker says that’s a 76 percent increase from 2020. The average transaction price stayed steady at about 150 dollars.
Top Officer on USS Sioux City Relieved of Duty

(Jacksonville, FL) – There’s been a shake-up onboard a U-S Navy Combat Ship named for Iowa’s fourth-largest city. The officer in charge of the U-S-S Sioux City’s gold crew has been relieved of command. Siouxland News, citing a written statement from the Navy, says Commander Bradford Tonder was relieved of his duties based on a “loss of confidence in his ability to perform his duties.” No specifics were provided on what led to that loss of confidence. The U-S-S Sioux City is the first-ever American naval vessel named for the northwestern Iowa city.
Iowa DNR pushes CRP signup

(Area) General signup for the Conservation Reserve Program opened January 31st and runs through March 11th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR outlines some of the benefits of the program. “The Iowa DNR likes to promote the conservation reserve program. We know how important it is to wildlife and the pheasants and quail and other wildlife. The conservation reserve acres are important not only to wildlife, but with soil savings and erosion control that comes with the conservation reserve acres.”
