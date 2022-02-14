Compromise Bill Reached on Mobile Home Protections
(Des Moines, IA) Lawmakers working on protections for mobile home residents say they have reached a bipartisan compromise. The bill would require notices of rent and utility increases be provided sooner and it would offer some protection from retaliation by mobile home park owners. It would not limit rent hikes. Republican Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says he’d hoped for more — but this version has the support of mobile home park owners and is likely to pass the House. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville says there are several good things in this legislation — and a lot of good things that are not — which he says is the nature of compromise.
