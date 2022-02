Thousands of London Underground workers are to stage two 24-hour strikes next month in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said around 10,000 of its members will walk out on March 1 and 3.The union has been seeking assurances over jobs, pay, pensions and working conditions amid fears of cuts in Transport for London (TfL) funding, including at London Underground (LU).The politicians need to wake up to the fact that transport staff will not pay the price for this cynically engineered crisisMick Lynch, RMTRMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members will be...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 12 DAYS AGO