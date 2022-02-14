ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star power

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the field, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aimed to...

www.wflx.com

Related
Collider

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
NFL
The Oregonian

Super Bowl 2022 commercials: The best and worst ads, including Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ spot, ‘The Rings of Power’ teaser, and Larry David making bad decisions

For football fans, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the big game. For others, it’s an excuse to indulge in tasty snacks. And the game always offers the spectacle of the halftime show. Commercials also are a big part of the experience. These high-profile ads can be funny, thought-provoking,...
FOOTBALL
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
POPSUGAR

The 2022 Super Bowl Was Full of Famous Faces

Super Bowl LVI brought out all the stars to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the big game — including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Lopez, and others. The showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams ended with a huge win for the Rams, clinching their second Super Bowl title in a close finish 23-20 score.
NFL
CNET

Super Bowl commercials 2022: Watch all the big ads from Sunday's big game

Sure, the Super Bowl is all fine and dandy. But viewers who don't know a touchdown from a tight end tune in just to watch the commercials. From the legendary 1984 ad for Apple Macintosh computers to the many Budweiser Clydesdales spots, some of the most famous commercials of all time have aired during the big game.
NFL
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
ComicBook

The Rock Kicks off Super Bowl 2022 With Pre-Game Speech

Can you smell what The Rock is kicking? Dwayne Johnson will kick off Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals with "Super Gold Sunday" on NBC, an opening tease honoring an "unprecedented day in sports media history": the airing of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13. The Black Adam star has hyped up his "electrifying" appearance during Sunday's Big Game, where Johnson will narrate the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Johnson will then step onto the gridiron for a pre-kickoff speech from the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
The Spun

Danica Patrick Opened Up About Controversial Super Bowl Commercial

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was featured in several notable Super Bowl commercials over the years with GoDaddy.com. GoDaddy.com used a provocative, often controversial advertising style with their Super Bowl commercials, which always went viral. Patrick was a part of several commercials, though not all of them...
NFL
Billboard

Super Bowl 2022’s 10 Best Commercials: Zendaya, Arnold, Megan, Dolly & More

Some people watch the Super Bowl to see who wins. Others for the must-see music of the halftime show. But a lot of us schedule our trips to the bathroom or fridge during the gridiron action in order to catch an annual parade of commercials boasting bigger budgets and stars than some movies.
NFL
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
NFL
The Spun

Just In: TV Ratings Are Out For Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, garnered absolutely massive television ratings on NBC. Just moments ago, the TV ratings for Super Bowl LVI were released. The NBC stream had 99.18 million viewers. There were an additional 1.03 million viewers on Telemundo. That’s a total of 100.21 million viewers for the biggest game in American sports.
NFL

