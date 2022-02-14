ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Random Facts Monday 2/14/22**PLUS BONUS FACT**

By Otis Day
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. There’s a bright pink-colored lake on one of the islands off the West Coast of Australia. It’s called Lake Hillier . . . and scientists recently determined the color is caused by a combo of algae and...

Five Random Facts for Thursday 2/3/22

Here are some random facts for you: “Forty” is the only number where the letters spelling it out are in alphabetical order. And ransom payments are tax deductible . . . you just have to show a police report as proof. 1. The word “quarantine” comes from the...
Michael Jordan
Patrick Ewing
For the First Time Ever, Scientists Witnessed—and Recorded—Orcas Stalking and Killing a Blue Whale

Weighing up to 200 tons and stretching as long as 100 feet, blue whales are by far the largest animals on Earth. But these titans of the sea don't sit comfortably atop the food chain. Orcas have been known to occasionally stalk and attack blue whales. Now, for the first time, scientists have recorded a pod of orcas successfully bringing down their giant prey, CNN reports.
Iceland hit by record-breaking waves, among the highest ever measured in the world

A violent bomb cyclone affecting Iceland on February 7 and 8, 2022, produced hurricane-force winds and record-breaking waves at the southern coast of the country. One of the waves reached 40 m (131 feet) and blew off the scale, making it by far the highest measured wave off the coast of Iceland and among the highest ever measured in the world.
Mysterious tsunami that sent waves around globe in 2021 caused by hidden 8.2 quake, study finds

A mysterious globe-spreading tsunami that struck the world in August 2021 was caused by a shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2 earthquake on an island in the southern Atlantic Ocean, a new study has found.In August 2021, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 was recorded on the South Sandwich Islands – a British territory in the South Atlantic – creating a tsunami that rippled around the globe, reaching shores over 10,000 km away.Although the tsunami was small by the time it reached shores, and most of the permanent residents of the remote, volcanic islands are penguins, scientists said such earthquakes can...
Photo captures Mount Etna eruption creating rare volcanic storm, sending dramatic lightning streaks across the sky

A particularly powerful eruption of Mount Etna has created a volcanic storm that sent bolts of lightning dramatically across the sky over eastern Sicily. A volcano expert with Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said Friday that such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions or with volcanoes located near the sea.
Americas
'Alien-like' life thrives on dead matter in Arctic deep

Scientists say they've solved the mystery of how giant sponges flourish in the deep, icy waters of the Arctic. The sea sponges survive by feeding on the remains of worms and other extinct animals that perished thousands of years ago, they suggest. Sponges are very simple ancient animals found in...
Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'

It’s only February and already 2022 is shaping up badly. A huge volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, the prospect of war with Russia, the ongoing pandemic (and its economic disruptions). And that’s even before we touch on Chinese sabre-rattling over Taiwan or Sex and the City’s disastrous reboot. Welcome to the New Year: as ghastly as the old one. A history of bad times I write not to make light of our world’s very real problems, but rather to put them into some perspective. 2020, 2021 and perhaps now 2022, have all been bad. But they have not been worse years...
