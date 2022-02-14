Griffin Backing Irvin for Illinois Governor: Interview Transcript

The Better Government Association seeks a full-time Financial Policy Analyst to support the advocacy mission of the BGA. This position plays a key role in the development, coordination and implementation of the BGA’s policy agenda. The Financial Policy Analyst contributes to the advancement of the BGA's agenda in Chicago, Cook County and the State of Illinois through research and analysis of financial policy including but not limited to property tax, state and local pensions, budgets, appropriations and Tax Increment Financing and other policy initiatives that have financial impacts on the residents of Illinois. The BGA policy team is a leading advocate for open records and open government in Illinois. Its policy agenda has included fair redistricting, ethics reforms, safe and accessible elections and consolidation of local governments.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO