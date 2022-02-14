ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin Backing Irvin for Illinois Governor: Interview Transcript

By David Greising
 2 days ago

In an interview with David Greising, president of the Better Government Association, Citadel founder Ken Griffin disclosed he will back Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in his race for governor, starting with a $20 million contribution to Irvin’s campaign. A transcript of the interview follows. Based on the content...

Greising: Griffin Backing Aurora Mayor Irvin, Starts with $20 Millon

BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Ken Griffin, the state’s wealthiest person and prime mover behind Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s biggest policy defeat to date, has made his decision: He will back Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s bid to defeat Pritzker’s re-election, beginning with a $20 million campaign contribution Monday.
Financial Policy Analyst

The Better Government Association seeks a full-time Financial Policy Analyst to support the advocacy mission of the BGA. This position plays a key role in the development, coordination and implementation of the BGA’s policy agenda. The Financial Policy Analyst contributes to the advancement of the BGA's agenda in Chicago, Cook County and the State of Illinois through research and analysis of financial policy including but not limited to property tax, state and local pensions, budgets, appropriations and Tax Increment Financing and other policy initiatives that have financial impacts on the residents of Illinois. The BGA policy team is a leading advocate for open records and open government in Illinois. Its policy agenda has included fair redistricting, ethics reforms, safe and accessible elections and consolidation of local governments.
A Message about BGA Community Forums: Navigating the Story of Cabrini-Green

Editor's note: On Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, the Better Government Association, in partnership with City Cast Chicago and CatchLight Local, hosted a virtual conversation that stemmed from our investigation, "Cabrini-Green: A History of Broken Promises." A disturbing hack abrupted the event and forced the BGA's civic engagement team to shut down the live broadcast. See below our response from BGA's president and CEO, David Greising, which we shared as soon as possible to all of the event registrants and our readers following the shut down of the broadcast.
The Better Government Association is Illinois’ only non-partisan, full-service watchdog organization. We’re shining a light on government in Illinois and holding public officials accountable.

