Was British Airways Justified In Throwing Off Power Couple Who Demanded Their Nanny Be Upgraded To Business Class?

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: How to book British Airways First Class using points & miles?. British Airways is one of the last remaining airlines offering a First Class product on most of its longhaul routes. However, it’s First Class product is not really en par with that offered by competitor airlines, such as Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Singapore Airlines, and Etihad Airways. That’s mainly because the carrier’s First Class hard product lacks exclusivity and feels more like a Business Class product (with up to 14 First Class seats cramped into one cabin and arranged in a herringbone layout). Over recent years, the airline has tried to up its game by introducing new First Class touches such as better catering (still no caviar service though) and luxurious bedding. But all in all, British Airways First Class still feels like the world’s best Business Class product (with a First Class price tag).

