ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Was British Airways Justified In Throwing Off Power Couple Who Demanded Their Nanny Be Upgraded To Business Class?

By Matthew Klint
liveandletsfly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish Airways ejected a family when they demanded that their nanny be upgraded to business class…but this isn’t a case of unbridled entitlement. Rather, the family had paid for a business class seat for their nanny and offered a reasonable compromise when they they were told the premium cabin was...

liveandletsfly.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

17 Years Since Its Reveal: Who Flies The Boeing 777-200LR Today?

Today marks 17 years since US aircraft manufacturing powerhouse Boeing rolled out its first 777-200LR. This long-range model went on to set an impressive world record before entering service with Pakistan International Airlines. Several other carriers have also since operated this design, but who flies the 777-200LR today?. A brief...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Houston Chronicle

Southwest passenger sues airline for $10 million, claiming she was removed from a flight for taking her mask off to drink water

A passenger sued Southwest Airlines on Tuesday for $10 million over claims that the carrier ordered her off the flight for removing her mask so she could drink water. Medora Clai Reading, 68, said in a complaint, filed in New York Eastern District Court, that she was traveling on January 7 from Washington, D.C., to Palm Beach, Florida, on a Southwest Airlines flight when she was told by a flight attendant to keep her mask on despite her medical conditions.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Top lawyer kicked off British Airways flight after family nanny refused business class seat

A top British barrister was kicked off a British Airways flight last week after a row about his family’s nanny not being allowed to sit in business class.Charles Banner, QC, and family were removed from flight BA2578 before it took off for Turin from Heathrow on Thursday, after discussions with cabin crew became heated, reports the Daily Mail.Mr Banner was travelling with his wife, his children - aged one and four - and the family nanny, with all five booked into business class, but they were informed at the gate that the nanny had been downgraded to economy due...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Class#Nanny#Ba2578#Banner#The Uk Daily Mail
luxurylaunches.com

Even though it does not recline, Finnair’s new business class seat has revolutionized the premium cabin.

The idea that long-haul flights are uncomfortable will change forever thanks to Finnair. The Helsinki-based airline has redrafted premium cabins as more U.S. travelers begin to book longer flights to Europe and points beyond. The business class of the Finnair Airbus A330 and A350 fleet is “an exclusive space that you can make your own,” by the airline’s admission. Interestingly, these business class seats don’t recline at all. Sounds outlandish right? The deal is even better and brings the comforts of a luxe lounge at your disposal. The seat is now more of a private cocoon where the passenger spends time at home and treats it as a sofa in the sky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Woman thrown off American Airlines flight over nut allergy so first class could get ‘contractual’ mixed nuts

A woman with a nut allergy was escorted off an American Airlines flight after being told that first class passengers would still be served nuts despite her life-threatening sensitivity. Sophie Draper was going to fly from London Heathrow to JFK airport in New York with American Airlines in December last year. She told HuffPost that she tried to notify the airline about her nut allergy, but there was no option to do so online. When she checked in alongside her boyfriend, she was told by airport staff to speak to the people at the gate. The 26-year-old told HuffPost...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Mashed

American Airlines Just Announced When It's Bringing Back Hot-Meal Service

Given that American Airlines has prided themselves on giving their passengers the best of everything, the return of hot-meal service will make some passengers more satisfied on their next trip. While The Points Guy reports that the enticing aroma of warm nuts will return on February 16, 2022, not all passengers will receive a multi-course airline meal. The change in food menu is for "domestic first-class passengers" who are traveling "on flights longer than 1,500 miles." Unfortunately for those travelers on the other side of the curtain, the bag of pretzels will have to satisfy for a little longer.
INDUSTRY
onemileatatime.com

Woman Allegedly Raped In United Airlines Business Class

While airline passenger misbehavior has become incredibly common nowadays, this is on a whole different level. Man arrested for rape on United Airlines flight to London. The Sun reports that a man has been accused of raping a woman in business class on a recent transatlantic flight. Specifically, this incident occurred on United Airlines flight UA14 from Newark (EWR) to London (LHR) on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Finnair launches a business class seat that doesn't recline - instead passengers must shuffle forward in the ‘nest-like’ pod to lie down

Splashing out thousands of pounds on a long-haul business class seat that doesn’t recline may not sound like your idea of a premium experience. But there’s a reason behind Finnair’s method for what may initially appear madness. Unveiling the airline’s long-awaited new business class cabins in Helsinki...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popculture

American Airlines Making Big Change to Flights That Will Make Customers Very Happy

Although the coronavirus pandemic has inspired changes to American life that could be sticking around for a long time, American Airlines is reversing at least one change. The airline is bringing back hot meal service for first-class passengers on flights three-and-a-half hours or longer. The service will return on Feb. 16 and will include an all-new menu.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Take the red-eye: Airbus A380 plane to be transformed into hotel

Avgeeks can soon experience the high life while staying grounded, as a former Airbus engineer is converting a retired A380 – the world’s largest passenger plane – into a hotel.Frédéric Deleuze plans to open the new digs in a unique super jumbo jet parked near Toulouse airport, with opening slated for 2024.He wants the project to be “a tribute to this wonderful aircraft, [which is] nearly a religion for all Airbus employees,” he told The Points Guy.“I love challenges and discovering new things continuously. Also, I always had in mind to create my own business.”Having bought the aircraft for an...
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

Delta Is Experimenting with Free Checked Bags to Speed Up the Boarding Process

Ever feel like the plane boarding process takes forever? Well, it just might be because everyone and their mom boarding the plane is struggling to shove their overstuffed carry-on luggage into the overhead bins. I mean, it makes sense. Who wants to pay for their flight, plus an additional $35 (or more) to check a bag? Delta Air Lines is launching an experiment to see if free checked bags could speed up the boarding process.
LIFESTYLE
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Best ways to book British Airways First Class with miles

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: How to book British Airways First Class using points & miles?. British Airways is one of the last remaining airlines offering a First Class product on most of its longhaul routes. However, it’s First Class product is not really en par with that offered by competitor airlines, such as Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Singapore Airlines, and Etihad Airways. That’s mainly because the carrier’s First Class hard product lacks exclusivity and feels more like a Business Class product (with up to 14 First Class seats cramped into one cabin and arranged in a herringbone layout). Over recent years, the airline has tried to up its game by introducing new First Class touches such as better catering (still no caviar service though) and luxurious bedding. But all in all, British Airways First Class still feels like the world’s best Business Class product (with a First Class price tag).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

B-Eh… We review British Airways First Class London to Atlanta aboard the 777-300ER

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy