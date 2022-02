Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, 5G in Process Industries, finds that the limitations of 4G networks are enabling 5G technology to become an important ally for Industry 4.0. The high bandwidth and low latency provided by 5G networks are driving process industries to partner with strategic 5G providers. In addition to the organizational and economic benefits of industrial digitization, falling prices of technologies such as machine learning and Big Data analytics push manufacturers toward technological solutions that improve their quality and efficiency.

