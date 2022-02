As Super Bowl 56 unfolded, it was certainly a momentous occasion for fans of the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. There was one other fanbase, however, that was cheering their hearts out, the Detroit Lions. That is because their former quarterback Matthew Stafford, one of the five greatest players in the history of their franchise, was leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. One of those fans also happened to be one of Stafford’s former teammates, Calvin Johnson. The NFL Hall-of-Famer was cheering on his former signal-caller just like many many Lions fans that saw Stafford give his all to Detroit for more than a decade. Johnson even took to Instagram to congratulate his former QB.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO