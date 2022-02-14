Empower Clinics Names Carolyn Shields as SVP of Operations of Its Integrated Healthcare Clinics
Seasoned executive with more than 20 years of professional medical practice management to lead ongoing success and expansion of The Medi-Collective. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a...www.charlottenews.net
Comments / 0