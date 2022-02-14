ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Empower Clinics Names Carolyn Shields as SVP of Operations of Its Integrated Healthcare Clinics

charlottenews.net
 2 days ago

Seasoned executive with more than 20 years of professional medical practice management to lead ongoing success and expansion of The Medi-Collective. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a...

www.charlottenews.net

charlottenews.net

Empower Clinics Announces Lab Testing Partnership for Canada

Kai Care COVID-19 testing solution to relaunch in Canada supported by RapidScreen's 24-hour lab turnaround time. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to announce that Kai Care At Home COVID-19 collection kits will soon be available again in Canada with support from Ontario-based RapidScreen Services Inc. ('RapidScreen').
ehrintelligence.com

Care Org Taps EHR Integration to Improve FQHC Clinical Workflows

- Alliance Chicago (AC), a health center-controlled network and practice-based research network, recently announced that it will deploy an EHR integration to federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) across the country in efforts to streamline clinical workflows. Fred Rachman, MD, the CEO and founder of AC, noted that due to the...
uticaphoenix.net

New Guthrie clinic to expand healthcare access in Ithaca

Healthcare will be more accessible for Ithaca residents, thanks to a new Guthrie clinic opening tomorrow. It’s set to offer primary care, daily walk-in care and access to 20 different types of specialists ranging from audiology, to orthopedics, and sports medicine. Some of the highlights of this new facility...
HIT Consultant

Accenture & League Partner to Transform Digital Healthcare Experiences

– Accenture and League, a health-focused platform-as-a-service company, are collaborating to create experiences and increase access to improve outcomes for people, providers, payers, and retail pharmacies. – As part of the collaboration that combines Accenture’s data analytics and systems integration capabilities with League’s healthcare experience platform, the two companies will...
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites. 1. Alaska Regional Hospital (Anchorage) a patient access manager. 2. Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.) an executive director of revenue cycle. 3. Catholic...
stevenspoint.news

Dickinson County Healthcare system officially joins Marshfield Clinic Health system

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI – Dickinson County Healthcare and Marshfield Clinic Health System have finalized its affiliation agreement that brings Marshfield Clinic’s world-class health system to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The partnership energizes the future of local healthcare and creates a regional hub for Marshfield Clinic Health System in the Upper Peninsula.
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic unveils top 10 medical innovations with the power to change healthcare in 2022

CLEVELAND — As the evolution of medicine continues advancing, the Clinic Clinic’s team of experts has crafted a list of the "Top 10 Medical Innovations for 2022." The “breakthrough technologies” were compiled into the list by a committee of Cleveland Clinic subject matter experts. The efforts were led by D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., who is the executive director of innovations and chair of biomedical engineering at the Cleveland Clinic.
Worcester Business Journal

Family Health Center names new chief clinical officer

Family Health Center of Worcester has named Dr. Robert Zavoski as its chief clinical officer, the community health center said Tuesday. Zavoski took over the newly created role Feb. 1. He’ll be responsible for overseeing the center’s clinical programs. Previously, Zavoski served as the chief medical officer of...
jmu.edu

Nursing alumni open local healthcare clinics

Wanting to improve the state of healthcare today, nursing alumni Brandon Cunningham (’10 BSN, ’15 MSN) and Kasey Saunders (‘01, ‘03 BSN, ‘12 MSN) have opened their own clinics with the hopes of providing services to the local community. . Saunders recently purchased Emergicare Urgent Care...
The Independent

Fruit and veg vouchers could be given on prescription by GPs to poorer families in bid to ‘level up’ health

Fresh fruit and vegetable vouchers could be given to families to help them eat more healthily under government plans announced to ‘level up’ across the UK.Doctors could be given powers to prescribe tokens, cooking lessons and nutritional education in a bid to tackle Britain’s growing obesity problem.The UK ranks among the worst countries in Europe for obesity, with two in three adults overweight.The causes of obesity are complex and varied.Experts say the quality and quantity of cheaper food products available in the UK is a factor in its obesity problem.In its levelling up white paper published on Tuesday, the...
NBC Chicago

Salesforce Tells Employees It's Working on NFT Cloud Service

Salesforce co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor spoke about the company's vision for an NFT cloud service, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The discussion came during an online sales kickoff on Wednesday. A director of market strategy at Salesforce predicted in a December blog post that 2022...
buckinghamshirelive.com

The next Covid variant may be much more deadly, warn leading scientists

The next Covid variant may be much more dangerous, cause more illness than Omincron and cause far higher death rates, leading UK scientists say. Experts are also urging the government to be cautious about lifting the last set of restrictions in England. Prof Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University said: “The...
World Economic Forum

The Global Smart Industry Readiness Index Initiative: Manufacturing Transformation Insights Report 2022

The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers – regardless of size or industry – start, scale and sustain their digital transformation journeys. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the reshaping of production value chains globally are spurring the manufacturing community to embrace digitalization with greater focus and urgency, motivated not only by potential gains in efficiency, but also by operational resilience. This renewed drive is further powered by the ongoing data revolution, where decision-makers increasingly expect key business commitments, plans and interventions to be supported through big data.
Forbes

How Utility Companies Can Appeal To Energy Prosumers Through Marketing

Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Virtual Peaker, the friendliest distributed energy platform on the planet. As the effects of climate change are increasingly apparent through extraordinary weather emergencies like wildfires and temperature extremes, people are shifting from energy consumers to prosumers. Emergent distributed energy resource technologies are empowering this prosumer base to engage in the renewable energy landscape, which poses a challenge to existing utility infrastructures. Fortunately, DER technologies present an opportunity for utilities to reimagine the modern grid by engaging with a growing prosumer base to enhance the existing renewable energy and demand conservation initiatives necessary to meet global decarbonization and electrification goals. As the vice president of marketing for a SaaS software company for utilities, I know marketing to prosumers is critical for utilities developing and growing those strategies.
draxe.com

Integrative Healing & Becoming An Empowered Patient

This is part two in Casey Hersch’s articles series about how to defeat chronic illness. Part one was Using Integrative Approaches for Living with Chronic Illness. During my childhood, I suffered from one illness after another. My parents believed that doctors had all of the answers to our life and health problems. Their perspective, though well-intended, created a dangerous situation for me.
