Empower Clinics Names Carolyn Shields as SVP of Operations of Its Integrated Healthcare Clinics

Fresh fruit and vegetable vouchers could be given to families to help them eat more healthily under government plans announced to ‘level up’ across the UK.Doctors could be given powers to prescribe tokens, cooking lessons and nutritional education in a bid to tackle Britain’s growing obesity problem.The UK ranks among the worst countries in Europe for obesity, with two in three adults overweight.The causes of obesity are complex and varied.Experts say the quality and quantity of cheaper food products available in the UK is a factor in its obesity problem.In its levelling up white paper published on Tuesday, the...

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO