When No One Really Wants to Return to the Office

Imagine you’re responsible for an enormous cruise ship. I often ask this question when I first meet a new leader. What’s your role on this ship? Our work at SYPartners involves helping leaders guide their organizations through moments of fundamental change, and the way a person answers this question reveals a great deal about their leadership philosophy and their willingness to reshape their role around their unique strengths. Some say, “Captain,” because they feel responsible for making day-to-day decisions that steer the company. Others say, “Navigator,” because they’re charting the course and choosing the destination. Some leaders see their role as “Engineers,” because they’re designing the ship to operate like a well-tuned machine. Other leaders say, “Cruise Director,” because they want to create a fulfilling experience for everyone onboard.
Comments / 28