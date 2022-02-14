ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

When No One Really Wants to Return to the Office

By Kevin J. Delaney
Time
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve recently heard from leaders who are finding the coming return to office even messier than they anticipated. Employees don’t want to come back more than occasionally. They view working from home as an important benefit and feel their productivity during the pandemic supports their case for remaining fully remote, even...

time.com

Lady Vee Vee
1d ago

I would love to work from home. I was more productive, no need to wear stockings that run everyday, wear and tear on my car, dealing with weird co workers. It was a pleasant experience for me but unfortunately I am back in the office. Also dealing with coworkers that talk loud, smack gum. People can be annoying but life would be boring with human beings to keep me praying.

Darlene WW
1d ago

Office spaces aren't necessary for the majority of businesses than not in 2022 -- If we really want to talk seriously about environmental issues, keeping non-essential office workers at home would make a positive impact.

Guest
17h ago

The biggest question here is companies are not detailing WHY its necessary to return to the office for any setting. If there are some who want the office, then the office should be available, for those who don't, they shouldn't be penalized for their viewpoint. At the end of the day companies should be creating happiness amongst their employees in which the company wins in getting the best results if that truly is their bottom line.

