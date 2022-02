Tonight: Partly cloudy and dry. Lo: 52. Tomorrow: Sun and clouds mixed. Warmer. Hi: 75. Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Hi: 76. There will be one more dry day before the rain moves in on Thursday. Look for the rain to be briefly heavy times with plenty of wind moving through the region. The much-needed rain ends by Thursday afternoon and we are left with a cooler end to the workweek. Look for highs only in the 50s on Friday with 60s returning for the weekend.

