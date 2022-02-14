Kim And Pete Prove Opposites Attract With Their Date Night Looks

As if there wasn't enough to send Kanye West over the edge, it seems that Pete Davidson has made sure that Khloé Kardashian had a pleasant Valentine's Day. There has been an onslaught of Ye news in recent days as the rapper went from speaking negatively about his estranged wife to issuing repeated public pleas for her to take him back. It was just over a week ago when West was calling out Kim Kardashian over North West's TikTok appearances and he followed that with claims that she "kidnapped" their child and kept him from Chicago's birthday party.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO