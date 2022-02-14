ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Badgers Taken Down By Surging Rutgers

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutgers made it three straight wins over ranked opponents when the Scarlet Knights took down Wisconsin Saturday 73-65. The defeat...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants double down on offense; Jets double up on defense; Eagles get playmaker; 2 QBs in top 10 of post-Super Bowl 1st-round mock

It is officially NFL Draft season. With the 2021 season officially coming to a close on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI -- their first NFL Championship since 1999 -- all eyes turn towards April’s draft, which can determine the trajectory of many of the league’s 32 teams.
NFL
Hoops Rumors

Knicks signing guard Ryan Arcidiacono for rest of the season

Guard Ryan Arcidiacono will sign a deal with the Knicks that will keep him in New York for the rest of the 2021-22 NBA season, writes Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 6-foot-3 point guard, who won a title with Villanova in 2016, previously signed a pair of 10-day deals with the Knicks earlier this year, as well as a hardship exception deal that was later voided, but he has yet to suit up for an actual game with New York.
NBA
WANE 15

Hoosiers can’t hang on in home loss to Badgers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the final 13 for No. 15 Wisconsin, and the Badgers boosted their Big Ten title chances with a 74-69 comeback victory at Indiana. Brad Davison added 21 points and seven rebounds for Wisconsin. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers, who […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
seehafernews.com

Pairings Announced for Girls High School Basketball Tournament

The WIAA has released the 2022 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets for all five divisions. The action gets underway on February 22nd with the first round of regional play. Regional finals will take place on February 26th. In Division-1, Manitowoc Lincoln travels to Mequon to take on #2 seed Homestead, Milwaukee...
HIGH SCHOOL
seehafernews.com

Monday Night High School Basketball Schedule 2/14/2022

There’s a fairly busy slate of local and area games tonight in Girls High School basketball. In the Big East Conference, Manitowoc Lutheran travels to Hilbert, Mishicot visits Howards Grove, North division-leading St. Mary Catholic has a game at Reedsville, and Cedar Grove-Belgium is on the road to meet Sheboygan Christian.
HIGH SCHOOL
95.5 FM WIFC

Badger Update

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin womens basketball pulled off it’s biggest comeback in program history as they knocked off Purdue 54-52 on Sunday at the Kohl Center. The Badgers scored only two points in the first quarter and were down 37-15 in the 3rd before mounting their comback. They outscored the Boilermakers 39-15 over the final 19 minutes for the win.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Davison
seehafernews.com

Marquette Falls Behind Quickly, Never Catches Up In 73-65 Loss At Butler

Butler opened Saturday’s game against Marquette by hitting six of its first eight 3-pointers. The Golden Eagles fell behind by 21 points before putting up a strong second-half rally. They never caught up and dropped an 85-79 decision on the road. Forward Justin Lewis scored 27 points and took...
BASKETBALL
Kenosha News.com

Badgers slip in the AP Top 25 poll after Rutgers loss

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a disappointing home loss to Rutgers on Saturday. The latest AP poll, released Monday, has the Badgers at No. 15, down one spot from last week. UW (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) lost 73-65...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slumping#Badgers
Newsbug.info

Badgers' second-half surge stops Purdue

MADISON, Wis. — After a first half for the record books, Purdue women’s basketball will flip the page after struggles in the second half turned the tide for Wisconsin in a narrow 54-52 setback for the Boilermakers at the Kohl Center. The Boilermakers (14-11, 5-9) were led in...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 331: two Badgers are Super Bowl champs! + Rutgers recap (yikes)

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to on both the football and basketball front. To start, we talk about some recent recruiting news before getting into some NFL combine invites for Wisconsin football. After that, we discuss some NFL awards received by former Badgers in TJ Watt and Jonathan Taylor. Later, we dive into Rob Havenstein and David Edwards winning Super Bowl 56. To finish off our football talk we dive into a depth chart discussion for the offensive line which is facing some interesting decisions this Spring and Fall.
NFL
247Sports

Ron Harper Jr. discusses Rutgers’ latest surge

Rutgers is set to face its fourth-straight ranked opponent tonight when No.12 Illinois comes to Jersey Mike’s Arena. Rutgers took care of business in the last three games, all of which were victories against ranked Big Ten teams. This current stretch is arguably the best basketball the team has played all season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
seehafernews.com

Reedsville Clinches a Tie for Division Crown in Boys Basketball

Reedsville kept the pedal to the metal in boys basketball action last night. The Panthers hosted a very good Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah team and defeated the Resorters 60-49 on Senior Night. The win assures Coach Ron Prochnow’s squad of at least a share of the Big East North title with 2-conference...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Illinois nailing down chemistry ahead of Rutgers matchup

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood has a bit of a balancing act. Because of injuries and the emergence of multiple freshmen later in the season that has shaken up the rotation, Illinois is still putting together its rotation and finding its best lineups. RJ Melendez has become a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
seehafernews.com

Marquette Needs A Win With Hoyas Coming To Town

Marquette could really use a victory when the Georgetown Hoyas show up at the Fiserv Forum for a Big East Conference game tonight (February 16th). The Golden Eagles have lost their last two outings and dropped out of the top-25 polls. Georgetown is winless in conference games (6-and-18, 0-and-13 Big...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy