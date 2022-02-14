ShowBiz Minute: Super Bowl, Reitman, US Box Office

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.”
Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022
As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
Comments / 0