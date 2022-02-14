ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

ShowBiz Minute: Super Bowl, Reitman, US Box Office

Times-Herald
 2 days ago

Super Bowl: Eminem takes a knee, 50 Cent hangs upside down; Ivan Reitman,...

www.oleantimesherald.com

WFTV

Photos: Ivan Reitman through the years

Ivan Reitman Director Ivan Reitman, from the film "No Strings Attached" poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday, Jan 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) (Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It's simply captioned, "Welcome to the #SuperBowl." Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she's walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, "Welcome to the land...
NFL
AOL Corp

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

Eminem had a special someone cheering him on while he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. The Grammy-winning rapper — who took the stage at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg — was supported in the stands by his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.
NFL
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday's (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper's segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping 'In Da Club' while...
NFL
Shropshire Star

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to 'comedy royalty' Ivan Reitman

The former bodybuilder and actor described Reitman as a 'mensch' – meaning a person of honour and integrity. Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to Ivan Reitman, describing him as "comedy royalty," following the director's death age 75. The former bodybuilder and actor said Reitman...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute To Kindergarten Cop Director Ivan Reitman After His Death

Ivan Reitman's death rattled many in Hollywood, as the filmmaker had just recently celebrated Ghostbusters' return to prominence due to Ghostbusters: Afterlife's successful run. He died unexpectedly at age 75. After hearing the devastating news, tributes began flooding in as stars and filmmakers recount stories of working with or knowing Reitman. Among them is Kindergarten Cop star Arnold Schwarzenegger. The pair worked together on multiple comedies during the 1980s and 1990s, so it was only right that Schwarzenegger got the chance to reminisce and mourn the filmmaker.
MOVIES
Page Six

Julia Fox reacts to Judd Apatow mocking Kanye West at Super Bowl 2022

Julia Fox laughed off Judd Apatow's Instagram posts poking fun at Kanye West for wearing a ski mask to Super Bowl 2022. "😂😂😂😂😂," Fox – who is in an open relationship with the rapper – commented on Page Six's Instagram reel about Apatow's Ye sighting.
NFL
Variety

lvan Reitman Once Recalled the 'Strangeness' of Returning to Slovak Roots

This story was first published in Daily Variety in June 2001. The last time Ivan Reitman was near the Czech Republic, it was the middle of the night in 1950, outside the Slovakian town of his birth, Komárno. He was 3, and he and his Holocaust survivor parents were trying to get the hell away from Communist tyranny. It shouldn't be a great shock, then, to learn that the director-producer isn't completely at ease about the July 6 premiere of his "Evolution" at the Karlovy Vary film fest. His ambivalence is plain. Asked to describe the...
MOVIES
badfeelingmag.com

Ivan Reitman, director of Ghostbusters, Meatballs, and Twins, has died at 75

Legendary comedy director Ivan Reitman has died at 75-years-old. His family told The Associated Press that Reitman died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California. "Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in...
NFL
Stamford Advocate

Box Office: 'Death on the Nile' Besting 'Marry Me' in Quiet Super Bowl Weekend Showdown

There's a battle between love and "Death" at this weekend's domestic box office, as the Jennifer Lopez rom-com "Marry Me" and Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to his 2017 whodunit "Murder on the Orient Express" both attempt to lure older audiences back to movie theaters in their openings. "Death on the Nile" looks to bow at No. 1 with a muted $12.8 million from 3,912 locations, while "Marry Me" will follow with an expected $8 million intake.
MOVIES
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Oscar nominations, Jackson

"Power of the Dog" tops Oscar noms with 12, while "Dune" nabs 10; Oscar nominations for acting include Denzel Washington, Kristen Stewart; Michael Jackson film coming from "Bohemian Rhapsody" producer. (Feb. 8)
MOVIES
Times-Herald

ShowBiz Minute: Rogan, Jenner, Garner

Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not "the answer"; Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott; Jennifer Garner celebrated as Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year. (Feb. 7)
CELEBRITIES
Times-Herald

ShowBiz Minute: Saget, Jolie, Snoop Dogg

Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head; Angelina Jolie appears in D.C. to support domestic violence bill; Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner. (Feb. 10)
CELEBRITIES
Times-Herald

ShowBiz Minute: Williams, May, Lee

4 charged after overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams; Elaine May to receive PEN award named for Mike Nichols; Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN. (Feb. 3)
CELEBRITIES
Times-Herald

On This Day: 16 February 2007

Comic book adaptation "Ghost Rider" starring Nicolas Cage was released in the U.S. (Feb. 16)
MOVIES
Times-Herald

Beverly Johnson closes a diverse Bibhu Mohapatra runway show at NYFW

Beverly Johnson reflects on changes and diversity in the fashion industry: "I didn't have this coming up in the 70s, 80s and 90s. There wasn't this." (Feb. 15)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

