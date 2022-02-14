ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussems hits out at 'completely incompetent' referee after AFC Leopards victory

 2 days ago

The tactician was also sent off for protesting just before the half-time break after the Mailmen broke the deadlock. AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has claimed the referee that took charge of their Sunday Football Kenya Federation Premier League game was 'incompetent'. Ingwe fought back and registered a...

The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
NFL
Reuters

Ronaldo breaks goal drought as United defeat Brighton

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo broke his goal drought to score Manchester United's opener in a 2-0 defeat of Brighton & Hove Albion that lifted them into the Premier League's top four on Tuesday. Ronaldo, without a goal since December and dropped to the bench by interim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes score as Ralf Rangnick's side move up to fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in emphatic style as Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring but blasted home before Lewis Dunk's red card dented Brighton's hopes and Bruno Fernandes' strike added late gloss to the score.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
Absolute Chelsea

Malang Sarr Expresses 'Amazing Feeling' as Chelsea Seal Club World Cup Glory

Malang Sarr has shared his pride after the amazing feeling that followed as Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. Sarr, 23, featured in both games against Al Hilal and Palmeiras. He played three minutes of the semi-final, before coming on in extra-time against Palmeiras which saw the Blues claim a 2-1 win at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium to clinch glory in the Middle East.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
UEFA
goal.com

Gor Mahia vs Vihiga Bullets abandoned, AFC Leopards down Posta Rangers

The encounter had to be called off after fans and stewards engaged in a fierce confrontation. The Football Kenya Federation Premier League match involving Gor Mahia and Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani Stadium has been abandoned at half-time due to security concerns. K'Ogalo were enjoying a 1-0 lead courtesy of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Neil Robertson beats Barry Hawkins to win the Players Championship

Neil Robertson produced a superb display to beat Barry Hawkins 10-5 and claim the Players Championship. The world number four beat Englishman Hawkins in January's Masters final and was once again too strong as he powered to a 22nd ranking title. Robertson made three consecutive century breaks to race into...
SPORTS
goal.com

PSG vs Real Madrid: Ranking greatest Africans to play for UCL rivals

Who are the top African stars to feature for either of the Champions League contenders?. Adepoju was a talented, versatile operator who enjoyed a long career in Spain after joining Real Madrid from Julius Berger in 1989. He featured regularly for Los Blancos’ B team during his three-year stint in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'AFC Leopards exposed Posta Rangers' weakness' - Salim Ali

The tactician has pointed out the Mailmen's defence will need to be worked on to avoid shipping in many goals in the Kenyan top-tier. New Posta Rangers coach Salim Ali has expressed concern with the rate his team is conceding goals. On Sunday, the Mailmen fell 3-1 to AFC Leopards...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Nedbank Cup: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns learn Round of 16 opponents

While Kaizer Chiefs are out of the PSL’s premier knockout competition, their traditional rivals now know who they will meet next. Mamelodi Sundowns have what on paper appears like an easy fixture in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 after being paired with third-tier side Mathaithai FC. Orlando Pirates...
SOCCER

