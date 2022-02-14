ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Sunrise: Former Buckeyes star Jordan Fuller wins Super Bowl ring

By Spencer Holbrook about 9 hours
Jordan Fuller is a Super Bowl champion. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Former Buckeyes star Jordan Fuller wins Super Bowl ring

Jordan Fuller didn’t get to play in the Super Bowl due to a season-ending ankle injury. But he’ll certainly get a Super Bowl ring as a huge part of the Los Angeles Rams title run.

After starting every game in the regular season for the Rams, the captain — and former Buckeyes star captain and safety — was forced to the sideline for the playoffs. But his Rams took down the Bengals on Sunday in the Super Bowl, and Fuller will get a title ring in just his second season.

The Rams had to beat four former Buckeyes on the Bengals roster — Sam Hubbard, Isaiah Prince, Eli Apple and Vonn Bell — to capture football’s ultimate prize. And it was made harder by not having Fuller. But they found a way to win a championship.

And Fuller will get his first Super Bowl ring as part of the run.

Buckeyes basketball lands commitment from three-star center

The potential is evident at first glance of Austin Parks. He has decided to trust Ohio State in helping him maximize it.

Parks committed to the Buckeyes on Sunday at a ceremony at his high school. The 2023 three-star center from St. Mary’s Memorial High School chose the Buckeyes over Indiana. He also held offers from Dayton, Illinois, Michigan State, Cincinnati and other midwest powers.

A huge 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds as a junior, Parks will immediate size to the Buckeyes roster when he arrives. And while he may need time to develop and become a key contributor, Parks has drawn comparisons inside the Buckeyes program to the type of player Kaleb Wesson was for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has a promising start to its 2023 recruiting class with the addition of Parks. He joins with four-star guard George Washington III in the class that might be a smaller group. After taking five players in the highly-ranked 2022 class, Ohio State may not find another class that big in the next cycle.

But with Parks in the fold, Holtmann and the Buckeyes can certainly expand their efforts to bring in another elite class.

ICYMI: Buckeyes beat Michigan for key rivalry win

Ohio State found itself in such a similar spot. The Buckeyes led Michigan by eight with less than four minutes to play — the same spot they had Rutgers in earlier in the week. Only this time, in another tough road environment, Ohio State closed.

Michigan tried to replicate what Rutgers did against the Buckeyes: mount a late rally, chip away and find a way to steal one. But a Big Ten loss like that wasn’t going to happen twice in one week for Ohio State.

Final score: Ohio State 68, Michigan 57. A huge road win on Saturday for a team that should have grabbed one just days ago, but had it slip away.

Led by yet another statement game from E.J. Liddell, who had 28 points and five rebounds, the Buckeyes pulled out a gritty, tough, physical road win to take back to Columbus with them. And the painful memories of the loss on Wednesday can be buried under a victory over a rival on its home floor.

