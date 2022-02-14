They’ve Got Rhythm: Interactive Musical Books for Toddlers

When faced with unfamiliar places, I turn to music. Often, it is jazz, with its standards as a spine, because that idea of improvisation, of allowing fresh possibilities to arrive, seems particularly important when I’m away from home. On a recent journey to Vienna, beginning the European leg of my book tour, I opt for Nala Sinephro’s new record, Space 1.8, which feels like an orchestral rendering of what it might mean to wander. This is music that is true to its name: there’s space, between looping, endless synths, the slow, meditative drums, the steady bursts from a horn. This is music that takes its time, that encourages you to make peace with that wandering, rather than firmly holding onto a destination. I try to do this while travelling: to wander, to deviate from the standard, meander away from my day-to-day routine and find the freedom that emerges from this.

