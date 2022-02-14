Pre-Construction Begins for Ohio River Crossing

The new Fustal facility along Lyle Road is closer to being completed as crews have begun working on the interior of the building. “We’re framing in the office areas, the concession stand and storage areas. The project should be completed by the end of April. We have to complete the interior of the building, then complete the concrete around the building and get the parking lot done. Then the project will be final,” project manager Jim Loomis said.

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO