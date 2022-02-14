Pre-Construction Begins for Ohio River Crossing

One part of a hotly-debated infrastructure project got the go-ahead last week when the Iowa Falls City Council approved a contract to extend utilities along River Road. The project will install utilities – water and wastewater – and repave the roadway along River Road, from the Elk Run Water Treatment plant, west to Weaver’s Cove. Engineers at Fox Strand Inc. (formerly Fox Engineering) had estimated the cost of the project at about $4 million. The low bid of $3.89 million was submitted by Gehrke Inc., of Eldora. In total, the project received four bids, the highest of which was $5.2 million.
