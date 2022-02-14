ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pre-Construction Begins for Ohio River Crossing

By Jay Zimmer
104.1 WIKY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction prep for the new Ohio River crossing gets under way this week....

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
ledgertranscript.com

Construction on River Street roundabout to start in 2024

Residents got a more-comprehensive look Tuesday at the timeline for major traffic flow improvements, two new roundabouts and a connecting bridge to be constructed in downtown Jaffrey, as well as the timeline for construction, set to start in 2024. For the first time, residents got a breakdown of phases for...
JAFFREY, NH
WSLS

Construction underway to close Roanoke River Greenway gap

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke River Greenway is growing. “Once this piece is done, it will put as right at 100 miles of paved and natural surface trails within our park system,” said Michael Clark, the Director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation. Roanoke Parks and Recreation launched a...
ROANOKE, VA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Intracoastal Bridge construction to begin in April, DOTD reports

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced beginning in April, construction will begin on a project to replace the Hwy. 1 Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish. The $57.7 million project will replace the current southbound bridge with a new bridge that will be constructed on the west...
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

River Road utility extension project will begin this year

One part of a hotly-debated infrastructure project got the go-ahead last week when the Iowa Falls City Council approved a contract to extend utilities along River Road. The project will install utilities – water and wastewater – and repave the roadway along River Road, from the Elk Run Water Treatment plant, west to Weaver’s Cove. Engineers at Fox Strand Inc. (formerly Fox Engineering) had estimated the cost of the project at about $4 million. The low bid of $3.89 million was submitted by Gehrke Inc., of Eldora. In total, the project received four bids, the highest of which was $5.2 million.
IOWA FALLS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Train derails near River Road crossing

Several train cars carrying coal and other materials derailed near the River Road crossing around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11. No injuries or damages to residential properties were reported. Law enforcement officials said most of the wreckage was contained to fields in the area. Officers closed the intersections at North 10th...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
SignalsAZ

Pre-Construction Underway for I-17 Project

Things are starting to look a bit different along 23 miles of Interstate 17 north of Phoenix as the Arizona Department of Transportation prepares to begin the long-awaited improvement project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point. While ADOT has not officially begun construction on the Interstate 17 Improvement Project, nighttime...
PHOENIX, AZ
13abc.com

Construction of new I-475 interchange set to start this spring

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a local road project that’s been in the works for years and we have an update on the timeline and the long-term impact. We’re talking about the new I-475 interchange at U.S. 20A, also known as Maumee Western Road, and a widening of the highway. The project will go out for bid this spring and construction is expected to get underway in the next few months.
TOLEDO, OH
WMBB

Construction could begin in July on new area hospital

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun-Liberty Hospital broke ground on their new facility almost a year and a half ago, but construction has been stalled. Hospital administrators are waiting on a number of agencies to approve the plans before they’re even allowed to lay the first brick. Hospital CEO, Christinia Jepsen, said the coronavirus pandemic […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Construction of water treatment plant to begin soon

Debris is being cleared away for the new road that will serve as an entrance for the Sherwood facility off 124th Ave. The Willamette Water Supply Program is gearing up for construction of a water treatment plant designed to handle a maximum of 120 million gallons of water per day once it's operational.
SHERWOOD, OR
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ice jams forming on some Northeast Ohio rivers

BALLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – As temperatures finally rise above freezing, ice jams and the potential for flooding are becoming concerns along some rivers. Late last week, ice chunks started building on the Sandusky River in Ballville Township, near River Cliff Park. “It’s unusual to have this much ice,” said Ballville resident and nature photographer […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Barge incident shuts down Ohio River

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An early morning barge incident at the Newburgh Locks and Dam closed traffic on the Ohio River as crews raced to clear the barges. The accident occurred around 1am Tuesday when a Marquette tow boat lost steering control, which caused the vessel to lose control of the 11 barges it was […]
NEWBURGH, IN
wdnonline.com

Futsal interior construction begins, construction in Weatherford continues

The new Fustal facility along Lyle Road is closer to being completed as crews have begun working on the interior of the building. “We’re framing in the office areas, the concession stand and storage areas. The project should be completed by the end of April. We have to complete the interior of the building, then complete the concrete around the building and get the parking lot done. Then the project will be final,” project manager Jim Loomis said.
WEATHERFORD, OK
WLWT 5

Coast Guard warns of rough conditions on Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Coast Guard is warning of rough conditions on the Ohio River because of high water. Higher than usual water levels have created stronger currents, the Guard said in a news release Monday. The Guard said debris, rip currents and eddies are showing up in...
ENVIRONMENT
Hillsboro News-Times

Cornelius Pass Road construction in Hillsboro begins in March

The road will be widened to match other roads, and a new turn lane is coming to Tualatin Valley Highway.Construction on Southeast Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro begins in March, according to a release from Washington County. The project will widen the road to match the one to the north. A right-turn lane will be added to Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway for turning onto the newly reconfigured Cornelius Pass Road. The construction will occur along Cornelius Pass Road between Tualatin Valley Highway (also designated as Oregon Highway 8) and Southeast Frances Street. A drinking water pipeline will also be...
HILLSBORO, OR
WQAD

Northside Lofts in Aledo: Construction to begin in late 2022

ALEDO, Ill. — Aledo community members are getting steps closer to the final plans of the reconstruction of a historic building. Economic Growth Corporation held a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8 to give an update on the Northside Lofts development. The building used to be Northside Junior High School. It'll...
ALEDO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy