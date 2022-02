Country music fans got some new music this weekend, with Thomas Rhett and Joe Nichols dropping new tracks. Thomas Rhett shared the new single “Us Someday,” from his upcoming album “Where We Started,” which drops April 1st. “For me, this song is sort of talking to Lauren at 19 years old telling her, ‘I know you think this is crazy, but I believe all of these things are going to happen for us,’” he shares. “And now here we are, over 10 years later, and most of those things actually happened, which is just the wildest thing.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO