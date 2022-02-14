ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Aldana Announces Her Blue Note Records Debut, ’12 Stars’

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy-nominated saxophonist and composer Melissa Aldana will make her Blue Note Records debut with the March 4 release of 12 Stars, her remarkable first album as a leader for the legendary Jazz label, which was produced by Lage Lund and features the Santiago-born, Brooklyn-based artist’s quintet with Lund on guitar, Sullivan...

www.udiscovermusic.com

