Fire and Rescue Captain Mauck recognized by Board of Supervisors

At their meeting on February 8, members of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors recognized Fire and Rescue Captain Robert Mauck for his exemplary leadership to the COVID-19 pandemic Medical Control Unit.

In March 2020, Mauck was assigned to serve on the COVID-19 Medical Control Unit under the Incident Management System to oversee safety policies and protocols for employees and citizens. He was instrumental in creating the Daily Health Assessment that Roanoke County employees have been using before arriving at work daily.

He also implemented an employee testing program in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and aided the County in becoming a certified laboratory site, clearing the way to procure test kits for employees.

Since March 2020, Mauck has swabbed more than 1,347 employees, tested more than 1,680 County employees, and served as a resource regarding COVID-19 questions, symptoms and policies. His leadership and service have ensured the safety of the County’s workforce.

Mauck facilitated the ordering and procurement of thousands of COVID-19 PCR test kits—first, the self-administered mail-in test kits, and second, test kits that could be processed at the new testing site on Penn Forest Boulevard.

He has served as the primary contact for Roanoke County employees regarding guidance and questions concerning COVID-19 questions symptoms, policies, and best practices for nearly two years.

The resolution of appreciation in Mauck’s honor stated in part, “The Board of Supervisors of Roanoke County expresses its deepest appreciation and the appreciation of the citizens of Roanoke County to Captain Robert Mauck for nearly two years of dedicated service to mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic by keeping Roanoke County employees safe.”

Captain Mauck is a Deputy Fire Marshal and has been maintaining all of those duties as well.