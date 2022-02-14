ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Baker Uses Super Bowl To Push For Massachusetts To Legalize Sports Betting

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker used the Super Bowl as an opportunity to push for legalized sports betting in Massachusetts.

Baker tweeted ahead of the game, saying “We filed a bill in 2019 and again last year to make sports gaming legal. Massachusetts is losing out to neighboring states on this, especially during big games.”

Sports betting is legal in neighboring New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

House lawmakers passed the most recent sports betting bill in July, but the Senate did not take it up last year.

