ED-Meena. Will She be Killed Off Tonight

 2 days ago

I hope she gets arrested so we can get to see her talking to some psychiatrist where she opens up about what made her want to kill in the first place. It’s a bit soon. They said it concludes in a few month so that’s around April. Maybe she’ll be arrested...

Emmerdale teases possible death as Meena Jutla returns

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has revealed the full details of Meena Jutla's shocking new revenge plan. Meena (Paige Sandhu) is returning to the village for another dramatic storyline as she cruelly targets Billy Fletcher and Dawn Taylor on their wedding day. The serial killer is determined to ruin things for...
Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu hints at exit for Meena

Emmerdale villainess Meena Jutla's time in the Yorkshire Dales is running out. Portrayed by Paige Sandhu since 2020, this deranged killer most recently hijacked Billy Fletcher and Dawn Taylor's wedding day with bloody intentions. With the soap's latest twist on everyone's lips, Sandhu joined Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on...
Death in Paradise reveals big changes after Florence exit

Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise has shaken up its core team after the heartbreaking departure of Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) last week. Viewers were left wondering who would step into the freshly empty DS role and tonight's episode (February 4) has answered that question...
Is a new episode of The Equalizer on tonight? (February 6)

It has been far too long since we’ve seen new episodes of The Equalizer. What’s going on with the schedule right now? Is a new episode on tonight, Sunday, Feb. 6?. Can you believe that Jan. 9 was the last time we had a new episode of Queen Latifah’s series? This break has gone on long enough, but we have some bad news. It’s still not over.
Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
Regina King Opens Up About Passing of Son, Ian Alexander Jr.

Watchmen and If Beale Street Could Talk actress Regina King announces the passing of her only son, Ian Alexander Jr. His passing comes after the release of his track “Green Eyes,” where his mother promoted the song to his followers. The note of death has been reported as a suicide by People. Ian Alexander Jr. was born on January 19, 1996. He had just celebrated his 26th birthday.
‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
‘Maude’ Star Adrienne Barbeau Describes TV Mother, Bea Arthur

The country first really saw Adrienne Barbeau in the early 1970s. That’s when she played the daughter on Maude. And she had a terrific woman playing her mother. After all, Bea Arthur brought Maude to life. And without Maude, Arthur might not have played Dorothy on Golden Girls. Can you imagine our TV lives without that show? Coincidentally, Maude also gave us Rue McClanahan as Arthur’s best friend. Years later, McClanahan talked Arthur into joining the cast of Golden Girls.
Jason Bateman’s Wife: Everything To Know About Amanda Anka & Their 20 Year Marriage

Get the scoop on Amanda Anka, who has been happily married to actor Jason Bateman for over two decades. Avid TV and movie fans should be familiar with Jason Bateman. The 53-year-old A-list star is best known on the small screen for his roles in Arrested Development and Ozark. In film, he’s starred in Juno, Horrible Bosses, The Switch, Zootopia, and more. Jason is also a director, producer, and hosts the SmartLess podcast alongside Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. But what fans may forget about Jason is that he’s been happily married for over two decades now. His wife, Amanda Anka, is beautiful and talented in her own right. Here’s everything you need to know about Amanda and her everlasting romance with Jason.
'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
‘And Just Like That’ Has Forever Ruined the Legacy of Miranda Hobbs

Friends, New Yorkers, countrymen, lend me your reading time. I come to bury Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), not to praise her. I actually mean that. Now that the dust has settled on And Just Like That…‘s first (and final?) season on HBO Max, it’s clear that Big (Chris Noth) wasn’t the only major character murdered by the writers. In Miranda’s case, though, it was character assassination. And Just Like That… transformed Miranda into literally the worst.
Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
