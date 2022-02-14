ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helmerich & Payne: The Results Were Not Stellar, But The Stock Is Going Up Anyway

By Fun Trading
Cover picture for the articleHelmerich & Payne reported revenues of $409.78 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2022, up from $246.38 million in the same quarter a year ago and up 19.2% sequentially. The Tulsa, OK-based Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) released its fiscal first-quarter 2022 results on January 31, 2022. 1...

