A third of the places promised to rehome Afghans fleeing the Taliban in the UK have been given to people who were already in Britain – prompting fears that many still in Afghanistan will no longer be able to reach safety.The Home Office has exceeded its target of resettling 5,000 people in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) after just one month, after it decided to offer places to people who had already been evacuated to the UK, including relatives of British nationals.Charities warn this leaves “limited space” under the scheme to help thousands of Afghans...

U.K. ・ 14 DAYS AGO