ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘More than one ring tonight!’: Rams player proposes after Super Bowl

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Kiszla
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSWFL_0eDqg89500

( KTLA ) – Minutes after winning Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp went ring-chasing yet again.

Rapp took a knee on the field and proposed to his girlfriend, who is named Danielle, according to the Rams’ website .

A crowd of friends, family and teammates gathered behind Rapp when he popped the question, and Danielle readily accepted.

“MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!!,” the team tweeted with a video of Rapp’s proposal .

Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star power

Rapp, a third-year pro out of Washington, won his first Super Bowl with the Rams Sunday, who defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, making them the second team in history to win a Super Bowl on their home field. The first was last season’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rapp wasn’t the only Ram to experience the big game and a big life event on the same day. Wide receiver Van Jefferson’s wife went into labor during the game, according to NFL reporter Adam Schefter of ESPN .

Jefferson was “on his way to the hospital” to join his wife, Samaria, after the game ended, Schefter reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
New York Post

Meet Dani Johnson, Taylor Rapp’s new fiancée after Rams’ Super Bowl win

Super Bowl 2022 was a life-changing event for Taylor Rapp in more ways than one. The 24-year-old safety not only won his first Super Bowl title in Feb. 2022, when the Rams defeated the Bengals, 23-20, but he also proposed to girlfriend Dani Johnson as the postgame celebrations continued. With...
NFL
fox10phoenix.com

Two rings in one night - Rams safety Taylor Rapp gets engaged after Super Bowl win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles Rams Taylor Rapp got two rings Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, but only had to pay for one. The third-year safety dropped to one knee on the field after the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, to propose to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson.
NFL
HuskyMaven

Rapp Celebrates a Super Bowl Win, Goes into Overtime to Propose

Taylor Rapp is really good under pressure. Moments after sharing in Lost Angeles Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the former University of Washington safety got down on a knee and proposed to his girlfriend Dani Johnson. Of course, she said yes. It was a big week...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Goes Viral At Super Bowl

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have played in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, but it was his girlfriend who stole the show. Burrow has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, for some time now. During NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl 56, a camera operator found her sitting in between Burrow’s parents.
NFL
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Ktla#Espn
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Has A Special Outfit Today

Super Bowl 56 is less than two hours away from kickoff. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC. Sean McVay could be coaching his final game. “I love this so much that it’s such...
NFL
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly says Super Bowl 2022 berth ‘doesn’t feel real’

Kelly Stafford is still processing that husband Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, will be playing in his first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday. “I’m so excited we’re here, it doesn’t feel real, it really doesn’t,” Kelly said on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.”
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby waited just a little longer to arrive so dad could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy first. After the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Beckham Jr., 29, was seen embracing his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, and kissing her baby bump.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CharlotteObserver.com

Rams’ Van Jefferson’s Wife Samaria Went Into Labor During the Super Bowl

Back-to-back wins! After the Los Angeles Rams won the 2022 Super Bowl, receiver Van Jefferson rushed to the hospital as his wife, Samaria Jefferson, was in labor with their second child. The then-pregnant star attended her husband’s SoFi Stadium game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13, with daughter...
NFL
PIX11

PIX11

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy