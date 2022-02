(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“The Federal Reserve is our country’s most powerful economic policy institution. Twelve Fed leaders meet every six weeks to make decisions that include how many people should be unemployed and whether wages should be going up. Most of those leaders are White men who come from Wall Street … we want the leadership of the Fed at all levels to be more diverse so it looks and thinks like the working people it is supposed to represent, not Wall Street.”—The Fed Up Campaign.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO