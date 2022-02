ELKHART — A Goshen man faces double homicide charges after two bodies were found behind a north Elkhart restaurant.

Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 19, is accused of killing Haley Smith and Dustin Carr while the two were working the closing shift at Papa John’s on Saturday night. The bodies of the 22-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were discovered behind the restaurant by an employee who came to open on Sunday morning.