SIMPSON – Are you interested in learning about making your own maple syrup? If so, come to the sixth annual Backyard Maple Syrup Production Workshop on Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Dixon Springs Agricultural Center. Maple sap collection and syrup production is easy, relatively inexpensive to start, and is a great late winter project that can be fun for the entire family. Sugar maples, the species typically thought of for sap collection, are abundant in southern Illinois, but other species of maple can also be tapped to make this tasty syrup.

SIMPSON, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO