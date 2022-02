A Day of Service and moment of silence at 10:17 this morning on tap at all Broward Schools honoring the 17 Stoneman Douglas massacre victims. When Manuel Oliver lost his 17-year-old son Joaquin he turned his grief into action, fighting for gun reform on Capitol Hill. Four years after the tragedy, he's feeling frustrated saying we shouldn't be dealing with the same problems and issues, There were 34 school shootings last year, the one in Oxford, Michigan killing four, marking the deadliest shooting since Parkland. State lawmakers have enacted several laws to keep students safe like the Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act, Alyssa's Law and the "Parents Need to Know" bill.

