Man accused of selling gun to Colleyville synagogue attacker pleads not guility

The man accused of selling a gun to the Colleyville synagogue attacker who took several hostages and caused a SWAT standoff last month has pleaded not guilty.

Michael Williams was indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was arrested after the FBI said he sold Malik Akram the handgun used in the Colleyville synagogue attack.

Williams waived a personal appearance in court, instead, entering a plea of not guilty through his court-appointed attorney.

Federal prosecutors said Williams met Akram at an intersection in southern Dallas and sold him the gun just days before it was used to take hostages. As a convicted felon, Williams was not supposed to have the gun in the first place.

For now, Williams is being held without bond. A detention hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter