ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Win a Copy of THE MOST DAZZLING GIRL IN BERLIN by Kip Wilson!

By Amanda Pecora
bookriot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis giveaway is sponsored by . From award-winning author Kip Wilson comes this fascinating historical novel in verse. Hilde, a former orphan, lives in Berlin on the cusp of World War II....

bookriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

Win a Copy of NETTLE & BONE by T. Kingfisher!

Shucks, this giveaway is closed! Check out our other giveaways here, or subscribe to our giveaways newsletter to be notified about future giveaways. This giveaway is sponsored by TorBooks. Marra escaped the traditional fate of princesses—to be married away for the sake of an uncaring throne. Her sister wasn’t so...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Win a copy of GOOD PROSE: THE ART OF NONFICTION BY TRACY KIDDER & RICHARD TODD!

This giveaway is sponsored by Nonfiction Authors Association. Good Prose is an inspiring book about writing—about the creation of good prose—and the record of a warm and productive literary friendship. The story begins in 1973, in the offices of The Atlantic Monthly, in Boston, where a young freelance writer named Tracy Kidder came looking for an assignment. Richard Todd was the editor who encouraged him. From that article grew a lifelong association. Before long, Kidder’s The Soul of a New Machine, the first book the two worked on together, had won the Pulitzer Prize. It was a heady moment, but for Kidder and Todd it was only the beginning of an education in the art of nonfiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Alcarràs, review: this must surely win the top prize at Berlin

Five years ago, Carla Simón announced herself as a major filmmaker with Summer 1993, a supremely tender film about childhood that dealt obliquely with the Aids-related death of both this Catalan director’s parents. It won the award for Best Debut in Berlin, and, from where I was sitting, stood out as the single best film of that year.
MOVIES
bookriot.com

Win a Copy of SOLIMAR: THE SWORD OF THE MONARCHS by Pam Muñoz Ryan!

This giveaway is sponsored by Disney Publishing Group. Newbery Honor Medal winner of the highly acclaimed novel Echo, Pam Muñoz Ryan’s newest middle-grade story features a soon-to-be princess named Solimar who encounters monarch butterfly magic and a greedy king prepared to do anything to overtake her kingdom. Can this princess-to-be save her family, the kingdom, and the future of the monarch butterflies from a greedy and dangerous king?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#War#Riot
bookriot.com

Win a Copy of GOLIATH by Tochi Onyebuchi!

This giveaway is sponsored by Tordotcom Publishing. In his adult novel debut, award winner Tochi Onyebuchi delivers a sweeping science fiction epic in the vein of Station Eleven. In the 2050s, Earth has begun to empty. Those with the means and privilege have departed the cities of the US for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

3 on a YA Theme: YA Books About the Titanic

From award-winning author Kip Wilson comes this fascinating historical novel in verse. Hilde, a former orphan, lives in Berlin on the cusp of World War II. When she lands a job at a cabaret she discovers her own voice, sexuality, and also finds a family. But Berlin is in turmoil, and between the elections, protests, and the beginning seeds of unrest, Hilde will have to decide what’s best for her future . . . and what it means to love a place on the cusp of war. Enter for your chance to win an advance copy of this emotional novel!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Win a Copy of THE KEEPER by Guadalupe García McCall!

This giveaway is sponsored by HarperCollins. Inspired by a terrifying true story, acclaimed author Guadalupe Garcia McCall creates a twisty tale about a boy desperately trying to survive in a new town with a secret past. James always knew moving from Texas to Oregon was going to be horrible… But...
OREGON STATE
bookriot.com

Win a Bundle of the FIELD TRIP Wordless Picture Book Series by John Hare!

This giveaway is sponsored by Margaret Ferguson Books / Holiday House. In Field Trip to Volcano Island, Field Trip to the Moon, and Field Trip to the Ocean Deep, John Hare’s rich, atmospheric art invites all children to imagine themselves these stories full of surprises and adorable new friends. These wordless picture books encourage readers to hop aboard a yellow school bus to explore different destinations. From jumping over trenches to see moon craters, to frolicking with fish and luminescent squid in the ocean’s depths, and examining mudpots and lava on a volcano, little explorers and fans of field trips will love joining the students on their adventures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
World War II
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Here are the Winners of the 2021 Cybils Awards!

The Cybils, or the Children’s and Young Adult Bloggers’ Literary Awards, are awarded to children’s and YA books in a variety of genres and formats, as voted on by book bloggers. They’ve been around since 2006, and the panelists change every year. Here are this year’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘The Passengers of the Night’ Review: Charlotte Gainsbourg Leads a Pleasantly Low-Key Slice of Life

Click here to read the full article. It’s May 10, 1981, and Paris is celebrating. French political junkies might know the cause for this revelry, but for the rest of us, the reason seems to matter less than the electric atmosphere enveloping the streets as people dance to the sound of honking car horns. Grainy, scene-setting archival footage is interspersed with the main action here and elsewhere in Mikhaël Hers’ period piece, which stars Charlotte Gainsbourg as a single mother looking to rediscover herself after being left by her husband. An airy, low-key drama that doesn’t suffer for its lack...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘My Favourite Cake’ wins top prize at Berlin Co-Production Market

The Berlinale Co-Production Market has awarded its top prize to French-Iranian project My Favourite Cake. The feature took home the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award, worth €20,000. It centres on an aging woman who dares to live her desires against society’s expectations. Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha direct, with Caractères Productions and Honare Khiyal producing.
MOVIES
fox29.com

Betty Davis, Queen of Funk, dies at 77

LOS ANGELES - Trailblazing funk musician Betty Davis has died at the age of 77. The star, who was once married to jazz legend Miles Davis, died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a statement on her official website. Davis died in Homestead, Pennsylvania, where she'd lived...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Paris Phillips Looks Stunning After Dramatic Weight Loss

Fans of the reality franchise Love & Hip Hop were first introduced to Paris Phillips when she appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood back in 2018, and many viewers may have seen the reality star when she was featured on R&B singer K Michelle's series K. Michelle: My Life as the artist's best friend, confidante, and manager. During Season 5 of L&HHH, some of you may not know the two had a huge falling out after K confronted her former assistant for supposedly using her credit card without permission.
WEIGHT LOSS
bookriot.com

Rereading FAHRENHEIT 451 in an Age of Mass Censorship

I first read Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 in the summer of 2013, when I worked in a bookstore. Although it was primarily a children’s bookstore, they also had a sizable YA and classics collection, and I saw the gorgeous cover of the 60th anniversary edition of this book and picked it up. I knew the premise, but nothing prepared me for the impact of this book. Earlier in the year, I had also finally read 1984, and was similarly stunned.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sflcn.com

Hawaii’s Reggae Band The Lambsbread Premieres ‘Show Love’ Video

Hawaii’s Reggae Royalty, The Lambsbread are still delivering gifts to fans and music lovers alike. Their 6th full length “SHOW LOVE” album, which debuted at #3 on iTunes Reggae chart. To celebrate the latter and kick start Reggae Month 2022, the conscious reggae band premiered “Show Love” video today at YardHype e-gazine.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy