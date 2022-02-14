Win a Copy of THE MOST DAZZLING GIRL IN BERLIN by Kip Wilson!

From award-winning author Kip Wilson comes this fascinating historical novel in verse. Hilde, a former orphan, lives in Berlin on the cusp of World War II. When she lands a job at a cabaret she discovers her own voice, sexuality, and also finds a family. But Berlin is in turmoil, and between the elections, protests, and the beginning seeds of unrest, Hilde will have to decide what’s best for her future . . . and what it means to love a place on the cusp of war. Enter for your chance to win an advance copy of this emotional novel!
