How’s T-Mobile Stock Performing After 2021 Earnings Beat?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile U.S. stock (NASDAQ: TMUS) has rallied 15% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which was marginally down. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, TMUS stock has increased (19% and 14%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on...

MemeStockMaven

Upstart Stock: Massive Earnings Beat, Is This The Bottom?

Upstart stock (UPST) - Get Upstart Holdings, Inc. Report shot through the roof on Tuesday, February 15, up 33% as I write this sentence. The culprit: a massive earnings beat and above-consensus guidance that met pre-earnings skepticism, causing bears to run for the exits in after-hours activity. Still down sharply...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Chip stocks surge after Intel unveils $5.4 bln Tower deal

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. CHIP STOCKS SURGE AFTER INTEL UNVEILS $5.4 BLN TOWER DEAL (1205 EST/1705 GMT) Chip stocks are surging on Wall Street on Tuesday after...
Benzinga

31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) jumped 249% to $4.29 after Murata Electronics announced plans to buy the company at $4.50 per share in cash. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares gained 42% to $47.049. Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) agreed to acquire Israeli chip company Tower Semiconductor for $53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of $5.4 billion.
#T Mobile#Stock#Ultra Capacity 5g#Ultra Wideband#At T#Tmus Stock Chance Of Rise
MarketWatch

The Trade Desk stock heads higher after upbeat earnings, outlook

Shares of The Trade Desk were up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the advertising-technology company exceeded expectations with its latest financial results and delivered an upbeat outlook. The company generated fourth-quarter net income of $8.0 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $151.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, The Trade Desk earned 42 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for 27 cents a share. Revenue rose to $395.6 million from $319.9 million and exceeded the FactSet consensus that was for $389.2 million. For the first quarter, The Trade Desk anticipates revenue of at least $303 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) of about $91 million. Analysts tracked by FactSet had been looking for $287 million in revenue and $81 million in adjusted Ebitda. The stock has declined about 28% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has slipped roughly 5%.
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz shares rise after earnings beats expectations

Kraft Heinz Co. stock rose 1.6% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net losses totaled $257.0 million, or 21 cents per share, after net income of $1.03 billion, or 84 cents per share, last year. Kraft largely attributed the loss to the divestiture of its cheese business, which drove a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment loss. Adjusted EPS of 79 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 63 cents. Sales of $6.709 billion were down from $6.939 billion last year, and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $6.603 billion. For 2022, Kraft is guiding for a low-single digit percent increase in organic sales. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $24.569 billion, implying about a 5% decline. Kraft stock is down about 2% for the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.7% for the period.
MarketWatch

Barrick Gold's stock gains after earnings beat, raised dividend and new $1 billion share repurchase program

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the gold miner reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, set a $1.0 billion stock buyback program and raised its dividend. Net earnings rose to $726 million, or 41 cents a share, from the $685 million, or 39 cents a share, reported a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 30 cents. Revenue grew 0.9% to $3.31 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $3.20 billion, while cost of sales rose 5.0% to $1.91 billion. The realized gold price...
MarketWatch

Crocs shares rise after earnings beat, record annual revenue

Crocs Inc. stock rose 4.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after the shoe and accessories company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations and gave upbeat guidance. Net income totaled $154.9 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $183.3 million, or $2.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.15 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.98. Revenue of $586.6 million was up from $411.5 million last year, beating the $585.0 million FactSet consensus. Revenue for the year reached a record $2.31 billion, up 67% from the previous year. For the first quarter, Crocs is guiding for revenue of $605 million to $630 million including the acquisition of casual shoe company HeyDude, which is expected to close in February. The FactSet consensus is for $644.4 million. For the year, Crocs' outlook is for revenue growth of more than 20%, and adjusted EPS of $9.70 to $10.25. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $3.426 billion, implying growth of 48.1%, and EPS of $9.84. Crocs stock has rallied 24.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.7%.
MarketWatch

Shopify stock falls despite earnings beat

Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP, -18.19% were off more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday though the e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest earnings and revenue figures. Shopify posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $371.3 million, or $2.95 a share, whereas it generated net income of $123.9 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The company's loss in the most recent quarter included a $509.7 million net unrealized loss on investments. Shopify saw adjusted earnings per share decline to $1.36 from $1.58 a year prior, though the company came in ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for $1.30. Revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $978 million, while analysts had been looking for $1.34 billion. Shopify's gross merchandise volume came in at $54.1 billion, above the FactSet consensus, which was for about $53 billion. For the full year ahead, Shopify anticipates that revenue growth will be below the 57% rate seen in 2021 "but still rapid and outpacing the growth of e-commerce." The company expects to "see economic growth supporting the continued penetration of retail by e-commerce," despite caution about inflation and consumer spending habits, as well as the absence of stimulus funds. Shopify projects that its year-over-year revenue growth will be lower in the first quarter of 2022 and highest in the fourth quarter. Shares have lost 46.7% over the past three months as the S&P 500.
Benzinga

What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Apple

Over the past 3 months, 18 analysts have published their opinion on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
MarketWatch

Analog Devices stock jumps after profit and revenue beats, upbeat outlook and raised dividend

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. surged 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat outlook and raised its dividend by 10%. Net income fell to $280.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $388.5 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.94 from $1.44, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.80. Revenue grew 72.2% to $2.68 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.61 billion. Gross margin fell to 52.2% from 67.1% as cost of...
MemeStockMaven

Roblox Stock After Earnings: Down, But Not Out

Roblox stock (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report could not resist a double revenue-and-earnings miss on Tuesday, February 15. Shares of the tech company, one that is widely considered a key player in the metaverse revolution, sank 15% after releasing its earnings report. On Wednesday, RBLX should trade...
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
pulse2.com

Novavax (NVAX) Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to commentary about the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had told The Financial Times last week that the U.S. is now heading out of the full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) dropped 0.01% to $295.00 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.38% to 4,401.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 34,566.17. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $54.67 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
