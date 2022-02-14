ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowen & Co. Downgrades Genpact to Market Perform, Lowers Price Target to $51

By vishwanath@benzinga.com
Benzinga
 2 days ago

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Needham Maintains Buy on AtriCure, Lowers Price Target to $79

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on any catalyst that could move the stocks you care about on Benzinga Pro, our flagship platform for fast, actionable information that promotes faster, smarter trading.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Have Crashed but Are Still Great Long-Term Buys

Seagen is coming off a strong year, and a new drug approval could lead to more growth. PayPal's stock has slumped after an earnings report that likely didn't warrant such a strong reaction. The stock market as a whole isn't crashing, but some stocks certainly are. And some of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Marathon Oil

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Marathon Oil MRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Moderna Continues To See Bearish Movement: What's Next For The COVID-19 Stock?

Moderna shares were moving more than 12% lower Monday afternoon. Here's a technical look at the coronavirus vaccine manufacturer's stock. TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Moderna Inc....
STOCKS
Benzinga

23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) rose 41.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into an amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead to develop immunotherapies against HIV. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 26.2% to $137.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Kraft Heinz Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Price Hikes

Kraft Heinz (KHC) - Get Kraft Heinz Company Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Wednesday, and issued a solid near-term forecast, after the packaged food giant was able to offset input costs with across-the-board price increases. Kraft Heinz said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Trading Intel Stock After Company Buys Tower Semiconductor

Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report stock has been mixed on Tuesday, trading higher, then lower on the day. Shares are currently back on the positive side in the early afternoon, up about 1.3% after Intel announced it will buy Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) - Get Tower Semiconductor Ltd Report for $5.4 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Popular ETF Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Wells Fargo, AT&T, Snap, American Airlines, Alibaba And Coca-Cola

The ARK Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:ARKK) managed by Cathie Wood consists of companies that change the way the world works, and over five years has produced exceptional returns. Since February 2017, ARK Innovation ETF’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular financial services, social media and consumer discretionary stocks: Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).
STOCKS
Deadline

ViacomCBS Shares Tumble 20% Morning After Paramount Rebrand, Streaming Outlook

Shares of ViacomCBS are down more than 20% in early trading as Wall Street digests the company’s streaming strategy, outlook and financials announced after the market closed Tuesday, and clearly has some issues. The company, which is changing its name to Paramount, has its supporters. Guggenheim reiterated a ‘buy’ rating but lowered its 12-month price target to $40 from our prior $53 based on a sum of the parts valuation that separates the streaming and traditional media business. BofA cut its rating to ‘neutral’ on risk (with a price target of $39). The stock is changing hands at about $30, approaching...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Technology companies can disrupt industries, growing for years. High-growth tech stocks can be volatile, but can also create generational wealth. Categories like freelancing, cybersecurity and digital ads have long growth runways. Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows...
STOCKS
Benzinga

William Blair Downgrades Larimar Therapeutics to Market Perform

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on any catalyst that could move the stocks you care about on Benzinga Pro, our flagship platform for fast, actionable information that promotes faster, smarter trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For CrowdStrike Holdings

Within the last quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CrowdStrike Holdings. The company has an average price target of $256.22 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $197.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's Why Loop Capital Considers Arista Networks As Top Pick For 2022

Loop Capital analyst Fahad Najam initiated coverage of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) with a Buy rating and $157 price target (28% upside) while also naming the stock his Top Pick for 2022. The company is a franchise name in networking with further significant opportunities in the hyper-scale Data Center...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Chip stocks surge after Intel unveils $5.4 bln Tower deal

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. CHIP STOCKS SURGE AFTER INTEL UNVEILS $5.4 BLN TOWER DEAL (1205 EST/1705 GMT) Chip stocks are surging on Wall Street on Tuesday after...
