Cowen & Co. Downgrades Genpact to Market Perform, Lowers Price Target to $51

Shares of ViacomCBS are down more than 20% in early trading as Wall Street digests the company’s streaming strategy, outlook and financials announced after the market closed Tuesday, and clearly has some issues. The company, which is changing its name to Paramount, has its supporters. Guggenheim reiterated a ‘buy’ rating but lowered its 12-month price target to $40 from our prior $53 based on a sum of the parts valuation that separates the streaming and traditional media business. BofA cut its rating to ‘neutral’ on risk (with a price target of $39). The stock is changing hands at about $30, approaching...

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO