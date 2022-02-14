ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

It's Black History Month and Black history is under attack

By WFAE
WFAE.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Black Americans are all too familiar with the concept of bitter irony. But it must be especially galling that here, in the middle of Black History Month, so many of their fellow Americans seem bound and determined to pervert or erase actual Black history. You’ve heard by now...

Related
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
Miami Herald

Attempts to cancel Black history grow stronger. But our stories must always be told | Opinion

In the not-too-distant past, on the first Sunday of Black History Month, Black churches throughout the country — my church included, were getting ready to present their monthlong program that told the stories of African Americans in this country. Some of the stories depicted how we came to this country — bound and in chains and stuffed in the middle passages of slave ships.
SOCIETY
countryliving.com

22 Black History Facts That Should Be Celebrated All Year Round

February may be Black History Month, but really, the contributions and legacy of Black Americans should be celebrated all year round. From supporting Black-owned brands to reading quotes from notable Black figures, there are tons of ways to celebrate Black history and culture that go way beyond the shortest month of the year. Part of Black History Month is also educating yourself, and if you want to brush up on the parts of African American history that you might not have learned in school, then these Black History facts are here to help.
MLB
milwaukeeindependent.com

Do Black Lives Matter? Part 1: An introduction to the historical devaluation of Black people

This article is one of a special four-part series for Black History Month 2022. I wanted to paint a picture of how we got to our current state, detailing a people who have been treated as less than human beings, and then less than first class citizens throughout our time in America. Each weekly article will look at the forces, institutions, policies, laws, and social environments that have forced us to proclaim our lives matter, in a nation that has refused to even acknowledge our basic humanity.
SOCIETY
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY
michiganchronicle.com

Serengeti Historical Associates Help Black Families Find their History 365

February is Black History Month, a time when the achievement and history of Black people, events, and organizations are recognized through dedicated programs and celebrations of milestones and legacies shaping the Black experience in America for 400-plus years. Yet, according to Keith Lester, a seasoned researcher and historian of the African Diaspora, every day is Black history, and every Black family has a history that needs to be discovered and documented.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Wyoming News

Resistance and revolts: 5 significant uprisings by enslaved people in US history

The framing of slavery in American history textbooks long conveyed enslaved people as individuals in passive acquiescence of their stations in life, or worse: claiming enslaved people were sad when slavery in the U.S. ended. Even today, central aspects of American slavery are not being taught in middle and high school, according to a 2018 report from the Southern Poverty Law Center, with many of these dated, offensive stereotypes still perpetuated. In fact, enslaved people planned and carried out hundreds of uprisings while slavery was legal—not to mention performing countless everyday acts of resistance and rebellion. ...
ADVOCACY
MSNBC

How Reconstruction led to the birth of a Black Nation

One question has plagued our nation since its founding: will Black people in America ever experience full citizenship?. In searching for an answer, Into America is collaborating with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture for a series on the legacy of Reconstruction. We tour the museum’s Make Good the Promises exhibit with co-curator Spencer Crew, who helps use artifacts to bring the historyof the era to life. Over four episodes, ‘Reconstructed’ will explore how after the Civil War, Black Americans gained citizenship and political power, planted roots and formed communities on newly acquired land, and how the newly freed drew on their faith to carry them through violent white backlash.
SOCIETY
NBC San Diego

School Apologizes, Fires Teacher for Blackface Masks in Black History Month Lesson

A Massachusetts Montessori school apologized and fired a teacher for instructing young children to make and wear Blackface masks as a Black History Month project. The incident, which happened in a classroom with toddlers, took place last Tuesday at IC Kids in Newton. When one mother, Nadirah Pierce, picked up her children and learned what had happened, she complained and pulled them out of the school.
EDUCATION
Place
Americas
Society
wtxl.com

6-year-old impersonates Black history's famous figures

At an age where kids are starting to learn the basics of reading and writing, Rosie White is giving history lessons of trailblazers past and present that look like her, from music royalty to African American politicians who have made history. The six-year-old from Michigan makes educational videos impersonating famous...
ENTERTAINMENT
pvamu.edu

Opinion| We must protect Black History Month. Here’s why.

February in the United States has been known since 1976 as Black History Month. This month-long annual celebration of the descendants of enslaved Africans has been exalted as a necessary spotlight on the experiences and contributions of Black Americans to the United States. It has also been lambasted as a divisive tool used to fan the flames of racial tension. While many of us may be familiar with the “Father of Black History,” Dr. Carter G. Woodson, we may not be familiar with the motivations of his pioneering spirit and how we must take up the mantle to defend the validity of Black American history and valiantly protect the right of Black Americans to learn about themselves as full participants, influencers, and products of American history.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Variety

Regina Hall Honors Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the ‘Father of Black History’: ‘It’s Stories Like His That Need to Be Told’

As we enter Black History Month, I reflect on the varied meanings it has held for me throughout the many stages of my life. When I was young, it felt like an obligatory time of homework and essays about Black historical figures. As I matured, it began to hold a great sense of pride for what my ancestors not only endured but survived. Today, for me, it represents celebration. A beautiful time to rejoice and show deep gratitude for all the accomplishments, discoveries and steadfast determination of the African diaspora. One cannot begin to celebrate the meaning and importance of Black...
SOCIETY

