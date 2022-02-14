It's Black History Month and Black history is under attack

February in the United States has been known since 1976 as Black History Month. This month-long annual celebration of the descendants of enslaved Africans has been exalted as a necessary spotlight on the experiences and contributions of Black Americans to the United States. It has also been lambasted as a divisive tool used to fan the flames of racial tension. While many of us may be familiar with the “Father of Black History,” Dr. Carter G. Woodson, we may not be familiar with the motivations of his pioneering spirit and how we must take up the mantle to defend the validity of Black American history and valiantly protect the right of Black Americans to learn about themselves as full participants, influencers, and products of American history.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO