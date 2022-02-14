ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs cuts S&P 500 price target to 4,900

By Kim Khan
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Goldman Sachs is lowering its forecast for the broader market in the face of seven expected rate hikes and higher Treasury yields. David Kostin and the equity team lowered its year-end prediction for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) to 4,900 from 5,100, while the rates team boosted its expectations for the...

Seeking Alpha

Chart Of The Week - The Fed Vs. The Stock Market

Risk assets likely come under pressure (if history is a guide) as the Fed starts hiking rates. Fed Sweet Spot Indicator: Rate hikes, all else equal, tend to be bad for risk assets in that it incrementally removes monetary tailwinds, raises the discount rate used in valuations, reduces the equity risk premium, raises the odds of a recession, and overall - sends a signal to investors that the game is changing.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

The Investment Case For Buying Affirm Shares Now

Setting the table for a nuanced analysis of Affirm's quarter and outlook. The last two days of the prior week were one of those periods that tried the souls of investors in high-growth IT shares. The inflation print was 0.1% above prior consensus expectations, and initially stocks fell, before sentiment reversed, and stocks started rising. Then one of the regional Fed Presidents spoke and sounded a hawkish tone with regards to inflation and the course of rates. The market proceeded to swoon.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

More Hot Inflation Data Does Not Deter The Bulls

Stocks rebound for the first day in four on news that Russia is withdrawing troops from Ukraine border. Stocks rebounded yesterday for the first day in four on news that Russia was withdrawing some of its troops from the border of Ukraine and favoring a diplomatic solution. The major market averages held the opening surge into the close, as the safe havens of gold and Treasuries saw declines, and the price of crude oil fell $3. President Biden countered those claims in the afternoon by asserting that "invasion remains distinctly possible," and that there is no evidence that the Russians have pulled back. For now, markets are assuming that the prospect of an invasion has diminished, but it is obviously way too early to put this geopolitical conflict behind us.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Fiscal action in the works as inflation shows no sign of easing

With markets laser-focused on the situation in Ukraine this week, investors seemed to shrug off the latest figures on red-hot inflation. Stocks powered higher yesterday despite a PPI that showed U.S. wholesale prices in January soaring 9.7% from a year ago, more than twice analyst estimates and just short of the largest jump on record seen in May 2021. A slew of more important data is on tap for today, like retail sales, industrial production, the housing market index and FOMC minutes, which could shed further light on how price pressures are impacting the economy.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition prices $150M IPO, trading starts today

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition (AXACU) priced its 15M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on NYSE and trade under the symbol, "AXACU" starting today. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one right and one redeemable warrant; each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-tenth of one Class A ordinary share on initial business combination completion.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

U.K. Wages Rise Amid Labour Market Tightness, Surveys Hint At Pay Pressures Peaking Soon

The labour market has tightened to its highest since comparable data were available over two decades ago. Record high job vacancies and low unemployment have led to the tightest labour market in at least two decades, in turn driving wage growth at a level rarely seen since 2008. This solid wage growth is likely to persist in the coming months, but there are signs that the rate of increase may soon peak, with survey data registering not only a moderation in the rate at which staff availability is deteriorating but also a cooling in the growth of demand for staff.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Is Zillow Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recent Earnings? Strong Upside Based On Company Guidance

Zillow is up big after reporting strong earnings results. I expect more upside to come. Zillow (Z) soared after its latest earnings results and for good reason. The company had just announced its intentions to exit the iBuying business one quarter prior, and was able to make significant progress in selling off its inventory. The pricing on those sales was surprisingly mild, and the company guided for more accelerated sales moving forward. Z shows its intentions to build a housing “super app” and also gave aggressive long term guidance, which if met, would present substantial upside over the next 4 years. With the stock trading around 30x earnings excluding its iBuying business, the stock is cheap enough to buy on the expectation that it comes anywhere close to meeting guidance.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

3 Safe Haven Investing Choices For Bear Markets

The stock market has experienced much turmoil in 2022. The year 2022 has been anything but boring for investors thus far. Several issues have negatively affected the market and investor sentiment. The major indexes are down for the year, and there is more uncertainty on the horizon. As shown below, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 (SPY), and Nasdaq (QQQ) are all down, with the Nasdaq bearing the brunt of the downturn.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Is Enphase Energy Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold At Its Current Valuation?

Enphase reported a solid FQ4 and issued robust guidance for FY22. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) reported a double beat on its FQ4 earnings report card and issued robust guidance. The solar energy leader has continued to demonstrate its pricing leadership, comprehensive product suite, and supply chain prowess. Notably, Enphase emphasized that it has dealt with the most pressing concerns on its supply chain as CEO Badri Kothandaraman emphasized (edited):
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Chip stocks surge after Intel unveils $5.4 bln Tower deal

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. CHIP STOCKS SURGE AFTER INTEL UNVEILS $5.4 BLN TOWER DEAL (1205 EST/1705 GMT) Chip stocks are surging on Wall Street on Tuesday after...
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 gains on bank boost, midcaps buoyed by Indivior

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Feb 16 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday, propped up by bank stocks after strong January inflation data raised expectations of another rate hike, while gains in pharmaceutical firm Indivior lifted the midcap index.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS No matter Ukraine, investors turn less bullish on EU stocks

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NO MATTER UKRAINE, INVESTORS TURN LESS BULLISH ON EU STOCKS (1110 EST/1610 GMT) Even before Monday's selloff amid concerns of an imminent Ukraine/Russia...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Trade Desk stock heads higher after upbeat earnings, outlook

Shares of The Trade Desk were up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the advertising-technology company exceeded expectations with its latest financial results and delivered an upbeat outlook. The company generated fourth-quarter net income of $8.0 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $151.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, The Trade Desk earned 42 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for 27 cents a share. Revenue rose to $395.6 million from $319.9 million and exceeded the FactSet consensus that was for $389.2 million. For the first quarter, The Trade Desk anticipates revenue of at least $303 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) of about $91 million. Analysts tracked by FactSet had been looking for $287 million in revenue and $81 million in adjusted Ebitda. The stock has declined about 28% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has slipped roughly 5%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What The Fed's Balance Sheet Reduction Will Mean For The S&P 500

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a shaky start to 2022, down 5.1% year-to-date. Investors are rightfully concerned about the potential for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes starting as soon as March, but history suggests the Fed's plan to begin reducing its balance sheet could be even more of a bearish catalyst for stock prices than rising rates.
STOCKS
