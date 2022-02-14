$25.3 million for 200 sneakers, 10,000 bids from 50 countries, majority of bidders from Asia and under the age of 35 – Here are some mind-blowing facts on the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh auction.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The classic Nike Air Force 1 will once again be the recipient of a new colorway for Valentine’s Day. Images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” colorway have surfaced this week, an upcoming style for the iconic silhouette that’s wearing hues and details tied to the heart-filled holiday. The sneaker starts off with a predominantly white leather upper that’s offset with a special pink Swoosh branding on the sides decorated with “Nike” and “Love” texts throughout. Breaking up...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 21 DAYS AGO