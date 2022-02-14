$25.3 million for 200 sneakers, 10,000 bids from 50 countries, majority of bidders from Asia and under the age of 35 – Here are some mind-blowing facts on the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh auction.
The auction of the Louis Vuitton and Nike "Air Force 1" and Louis Vuitton pilot case has turned out to be the most valuable charity auction at Sotheby's in nearly ten years.
