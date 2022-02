Just before Ken Powers turned 55, in the fall of 1999, he had what may be the most coveted mid-life epiphany: he no longer needed to work. More than three decades earlier, Standard Oil had recruited Powers out of college in Idaho as a computer programmer, luring him to California. He had since become an in-demand database analyst on the West Coast, consulting for large companies that paid well. His retirement accounts flourished in the second Clinton term, so he wanted out. What was the point, after all, of staying in? His wife of 32 years, Marcia, agreed, with one steadfast caveat—only if they trekked the entire Pacific Crest Trail together.

