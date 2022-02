If you happened to find yourself at Beijing’s Olympic Village or one of the Winter Olympic sporting venues and wanted to buy a T-shirt or a meal, you’d have three payment options: cash, Visa, and digital yuan. Cash and Visa are familiar, but digital yuan is new to the scene. It can be used to make purchases through the e-CNY app, China’s official digital wallet for digital yuan. With the app, shoppers scan a QR code and the transaction is done. (Digital yuan transactions can also be conducted using WeChat or, for those without a smartphone, a physical card is also available.)

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO