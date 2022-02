Metrigy report recognizes NICE’s self-service for delivering top customer sentiment scores and proven business success. NICE announced that it has been recognized as a MetriStar Top Provider in the Customer Self-Service Knowledge Bases category from a total of 22 companies evaluated. The Metrigy report is based on both customer ratings of providers and quantitative metrics and correlates the products and services evaluated with measurable business success. NICE’s top positioning is the result of high customer sentiment scores and customer documented business success through the use of its products and services by evaluated customers. For a complimentary copy of the report, click here.

