Candlemaker pours her life, and wax, into her work

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I got my first, and in my opinion, the best weighted blanket on a whim at the end of 2018. My then-new apartment didn’t come with window shades and, considering New York isn’t exactly quiet at night, I was having trouble falling asleep. I’d seen infomercial-style Instagram ads touting the anxiety and stress-reducing benefits made possible by the best weighted blankets on the market, which average in weight from 5 pounds to 25 pounds. Options range from duvets that, in lieu of down feathers, are filled with glass beads to blankets knitted with hefty 100% natural cotton yarns that carry a surprising weight.

