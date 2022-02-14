ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acworth, GA

Candlemaker pours her life, and wax, into her work

Anniston Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few things in life that give Deborah Jones more happiness than making candles. As she stands in the workroom of her home in Acworth, Ga., the businesswoman runs her fingers through a box of soy-wax candle shavings. They are the basic ingredients for her products, which include scented candles...

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Anniston Star

The McWatering Hole Coffee Shop opens in Ashville

ASHVILLE — Since its recent opening, the McWatering Hole has quickly become a favorite for locals. Located in Ashville, the shop serves an assortment of coffee and other beverages along with various food and baked goods that are new every week. The name for the shop was inspired by...
ASHVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Acworth, GA
City
Piedmont, AL
Acworth, GA
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Local
Georgia Business
The Shawnee News-Star

Beta Omicron Omega Chapter provides items to residents of Shawnee Park Apartments

The Beta Omicron Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. distributed hats, gloves, scarves, and snacks last month to the schoolchildren and other residents of the Shawnee Park Apartments, located on Transportation Parkway. This "Wraps and Snacks" event was a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service signature project for the sorority as Dr. King was a great advocate of helping all mankind. The members of this chapter are located in Shawnee, Okmulgee, Boley, Oklahoma City, Langston and Clearview. This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Beta Omicron Omega Chapter provides items to residents of Shawnee Park Apartments
SHAWNEE, OK
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after calling Goodwill out for selling a mirror for $150

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing that her local Goodwill was selling a mirror for $150.In a video posted to TikTok on February 12, Nesreen, who goes by the username @anotherhijabiontiktok, saw a gold mirror that she really liked at a Goodwill store. Although she was ready to purchase it, once she saw how much it cost, she put the item back down. @anotherhijabiontiktok We hyped goodwill too much #goodwillfinds #thrifting #thrifttok ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey “I don’t know who gave Goodwill the audacity, but I saw this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candlemaker#Wax#Arrington Chapel
Vogue Magazine

Shop Weighted Blankets to Help You Sleep Through the Night

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I got my first, and in my opinion, the best weighted blanket on a whim at the end of 2018. My then-new apartment didn’t come with window shades and, considering New York isn’t exactly quiet at night, I was having trouble falling asleep. I’d seen infomercial-style Instagram ads touting the anxiety and stress-reducing benefits made possible by the best weighted blankets on the market, which average in weight from 5 pounds to 25 pounds. Options range from duvets that, in lieu of down feathers, are filled with glass beads to blankets knitted with hefty 100% natural cotton yarns that carry a surprising weight.
RETAIL
mansionglobal.com

Designing a Coffee or Wet Bar for the Bedroom

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we discuss tips for carving out a coffee bar in your primary suite. Wake up and smell the coffee—from the comfort of your own bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outsider.com

This Massive Barn Hides a Collection of Rare Cars

The collection of rare cars found hidden in a large barn are the true definitions of “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” After several decades, a 1950s Meteor, as well as other masterpieces, emerges from storage in a barn after the death of its owner.
BUYING CARS
TrendHunter.com

Revamped Maximalist Cafes

The Bing Ting Chinese Cafe in Edinburgh uses maximalist design cues to create a colorful interior space. The cafe was once an old Victorian butcher shop located in a historic building. Due to the space's historical importance, the interior designer, Studio Sam Buckley, had to follow certain building restrictions to preserve original detailing.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Anniston Star

Southern Smiles of Sylacauga celebrates ribbon cutting

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Southern Smiles of Sylacauga recently. Southern Smiles of Sylacauga is under the ownership of Dr. Rick Redmond and Dr. Casey Price. Previously known as Redmond Family Dentistry, the business changed its name to Southern Smiles of Sylacauga after Dr. Casey Price joined the practice, along with the addition of new dental services.
SYLACAUGA, AL
yankodesign.com

ZYLCH collapsible stainless steel cup helps protect the environment and fits in your pocket, too

Starbucks has arguably changed the way people consume coffee around the world, but its effects go beyond just consumerism. The materials used by businesses, from plastic straws even to paper cups, have also affected the environment, most of them in an adverse way. While many people have become more conscious of these, some solutions compromise quality, convenience, or hygiene. That’s where ZYLCH comes in, offering coffee lovers a way to enjoy their favorite beverage anywhere using a zero-waste cup that can even fit in your pocket when you don’t need it.
ENVIRONMENT
Anniston Star

From the vine to the bottle, Fruithurst Winery Co. makes muscadine magic

France and California probably come to most minds when one thinks of winemaking regions, but folks in Cleburne County are happy to remind you they make their modest contribution, too. Indeed, that’s how the town of Fruithurst got its name — the Alabama Fruit Growers and Winery Association came to the area in 1894 to create a center of grape-growing and winemaking. They bought 20,000 acres of land and recruited people, mainly northern Europeans, to work the land and plant vineyards.
FRUITHURST, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy