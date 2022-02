We're just days away from the Feb. 4 premiere of season two of "Sweet Magnolias," and call us greedy, but we're already wondering when we can expect a third season to hit Netflix. Given season one's explosive ending and season two's drama-packed trailer, by no means will we be ready to say goodbye to Serenity and the Sweet Magnolias by the finale. In addition to serving up lots of small-town drama, complicated family dynamics, and bubbling romances, season two includes several returning characters as well as new and old love interests who'll undoubtedly need a third season to prove their mark and stir the pot. So, what do Netflix and showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson have up their sleeves? Unfortunately, only time will tell.

