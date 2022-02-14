ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: UBS Downgrades Progressive Corp (PGR) to Neutral (correction)

UBS analyst Brian Meredith downgraded Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR)...

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Volaris (VLRS) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Alejandro Zamacona Urquiza upgraded Volaris (NYSE: VLRS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating on Alteryx (AYX), Sees Stock as Materially Undervalued and as a Buying Opportunity

William Blair analyst Kamil Mielczarek reiterated an Outperform rating and {REMOVEPT} price target on Alteryx (NYSE: AYX)The analyst quotes: "Alteryx’s ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) Increases Dividend to $0.29; Resumes $400M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.29 per share, payable on March 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022. The increase in the dividend from $0.27 to $0.29 per share represents a seven percent increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend.
StreetInsider.com

Toast Inc. (TOST) PT Lowered to $38 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon lowered the price target on Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) to $38.00 (from $70.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn downgraded Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bradesco BBI Starts Nu Holdings (Nubank) (NU) at Underperform

Bradesco BBI analyst Gustavo Schroden initiates coverage on Nu Holdings (Nubank) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Reiterates CRISPR (CRSP) at Buy, Q4 Results Underscore Continued Execution on Multiple Fronts, "We Are Strong Buyers"

Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee reiterated a Buy rating and $220.00 price target on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) following the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts Vasta Platform Ltd. (VSTA) at Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Marcelo Santos initiates coverage on Vasta Platform Ltd. (NASDAQ: VSTA) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "We believe Vasta’s growth numbers are well reflected in current valuations Vasta trades at 13x 2022E EV/EBITDA and 52x 2022E P/E, implying 17% EBITDA and 32% earnings CAGRs in 2022E. We find these less enticing than OW-rated Afya, a premium higher education name with strong and predictable earnings, which trades at a significant discount at 9x/14x, while delivering solid growth rates (16%/30%)."
StreetInsider.com

HCI Group (HCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of February 17, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.4 percent. For...
StreetInsider.com

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Misses Q4 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) reported Q4 EPS of $0.38, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $52 million versus the consensus estimate of $53.02 million.
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Reiterates Equillium (EQ) at Buy, Initial Take on Bioniz Acquisition is Positive, May Generate Extensive Synergies, All-Stock Transaction is Logica

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha reiterated a Buy rating on Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ), following announcement of acquisition of Bioniz.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) PT Lowered to $205 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty lowered the price target on Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) to $205.00 (from $225.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Teradyne (TER) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% to $0.11; Plans to Buyback $750M in Stock This Year

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.10. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of February 17, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.3 percent.
StreetInsider.com

22nd Century Group (XXII) Reiterated at Buy by Dawson James, New FDA Commissioner Expected to Move Forward on Low-Nicotine Mandate & Drive the Company's Value

Dawson James analyst James McILree reiterated a Buy rating and $8.50 price target on 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII), following ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Upstart (UPST) Shares Surge 26% on 'Impressive' Results and Outlook, Announced $400 Million Buybacks; Analysts See Robust Demand

Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) surged more than 25% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 2021 results and issued an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (FTII) Opens at $10.01

Today's IPO for SPAC FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FTII) (NASDAQ: FTIIU) opened for trading at $10.01 after pricing 10,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Likes Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Solid Beat and Revenue Guide

JPMorgan analyst Paul Chung reiterated an Overweight rating on Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN).The analyst comments "Garmin posted 4Q21 results above ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
