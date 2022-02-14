UPDATE: UBS Downgrades Progressive Corp (PGR) to Neutral (correction)

JPMorgan analyst Marcelo Santos initiates coverage on Vasta Platform Ltd. (NASDAQ: VSTA) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "We believe Vasta’s growth numbers are well reflected in current valuations Vasta trades at 13x 2022E EV/EBITDA and 52x 2022E P/E, implying 17% EBITDA and 32% earnings CAGRs in 2022E. We find these less enticing than OW-rated Afya, a premium higher education name with strong and predictable earnings, which trades at a significant discount at 9x/14x, while delivering solid growth rates (16%/30%)."
