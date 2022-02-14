Dubuque County Treasurer Resigns After Arrest
(Dubuque, IA) — The Dubuque County Treasurer has resigned after being arrested in a prostitution sting. Sixty-year-old Randy Wedewer of Epworth was among eleven men arrested last week at a Dubuque hotel. Police say the men responded to social media posts from police posing as sex workers. In early January, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors appointed Wedewer as county treasurer to replace the county’s long-time treasurer, who retired. Wedewer had worked in the Dubuque County Treasurer’s office for 33 years. He submitted his resignation on Friday.
Comments / 0