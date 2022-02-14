NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – Resolution Establishing the St. Mary’s County Police Accountability Board and St. Mary’s County Administrative Charging Committee

LEONARDTOWN, MD – NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a Public Hearing Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building, Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Meeting Room, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown on the Resolution establishing the St. Mary’s County Police Accountability Board and St. Mary’s County Administrative Charging Committee. The proposed Resolution can be viewed at: Resolution Establishing the St. Mary’s County Police Accountability Board and St. Mary’s County Administrative Charging Committee .

Public Hearings are now open to the public. The public may also view the hearing remotely on SMCG Channel 95 and on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

a) Written Comments via email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

b) Mail: P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650

c) Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the public hearing

d) Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com no later than 5 p.m. March 8, 2022.

Citizens may listen to the Public Hearing by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443#.

All submission will be considered by the Commissioners at the Public Hearing and/or seven (7) days following the Public Hearing.

Public Hearing guidelines are subject to change.

Appropriate accommodations for individuals with special needs will be provided upon request. In order to meet these requirements, we respectfully ask for one week’s prior notice. Please contact the County Commissioners Office at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1340. Proceedings are televised live and/or recorded for later broadcast on television. All content of these proceedings is subject to disclosure under the Maryland Public Information Act. Photographic and electronic audio and visual broadcasting and recording devices are used during the Commissioners’ meetings. These are public meetings and attendance at these meetings automatically grants St. Mary’s County Government permission to broadcast your audio and visual image

