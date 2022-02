A new Dark Souls Remastered gameplay mod that has been released online this week overhauls the experience with new items and more. The Old Lords mod not only adds over 50 new rings with unique lore and effects, new consumable items, new armor, and weapons, but it also restores cut content like cut enemies, armor sets, enemies, and more. Further tweaks include overhauled weapons from the vanilla game, many quality of life changes, different enemies and item placements, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO