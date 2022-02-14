Pick 3, Pick 4 and FAST PLAY are the three Maryland Lottery games favored by a Charles County woman, and no wonder. She just enjoyed a $50,000 encounter with Lottery luck.

While shopping for groceries at Giant #304 in Waldorf, the lucky lady was suddenly struck with the urge to play a FAST PLAY game. The 63-year-old took her shot with a $10 Lucky Numbers ticket and is now celebrating her $50,000 fortune.

The Waldorf resident has played other FAST PLAY games in the past, but until this day had never seen Lucky Numbers . She bought two $10 tickets. Once she noticed that one of her numbers matched the lucky number, she knew she had a big win.

“Is this real?” the happy winner said to herself, keeping her cool until she left the grocery store. “Let me get my glasses.” She checked the ticket a few more times to make sure she wasn’t seeing things. After that, she kept screaming “Thank you!” because she was so excited.

The retired government program analyst shared her great news with her mother and brother, who were elated about her good luck. She plans to use her winnings to pay off bills.

Giant #304 located at 3297 Crain Highway in Waldorf is also a winner. The store will receive a $500 bonus for its role in selling a winning FAST PLAY ticket of $50,000.

The post Lucky Waldorf Winner Elated After $50,000 FAST PLAY Win appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .