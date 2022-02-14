ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ExxonMobil begins production at second offshore oil site in Guyana

By Scarlett Evans
offshore-technology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe energy major has been gearing up to increasing production in Guyana after it discovered 10 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas. ExxonMobil has announced the beginning of production at the Liza Unity facility, Guyana’s second offshore oil development on the oil-rich Stabroek Block. The development takes Guyana’s overall production...

www.offshore-technology.com

